Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Had High Attach Rates

The CEO confirms that solid content is the way to go, no matter how late a release is.

Cyberpunk 2077 was a massively anticipated game for RPG fans. This was a title that would see CD Projekt Red dabble in another IP outside of The Witcher. Of course, that release was anything but rough. That prompted the developers to go back and work on the title for quite a long time. Fortunately, fans who enjoyed this title could return to Night City with its expansion that launched last year. Today, we’re finding out that there were some rather impressive attachment rates for Phantom Liberty despite releasing well after the base game launched into the marketplace.

Thanks to IGN, we’re finding out that the joint CEO of CD Projekt Red, Michal Nowakowski, took to the X social media platform and offered some insight into the attach rates for Phantom Liberty. Using the comparison of The Witcher 3 expansions, it seems that Phantom Liberty managed to have a 23% attach rate. This means 23% of players who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 also purchased Phantom Liberty. In comparison, The Witcher 3’s expansion saw an attach rate of anywhere between 22% to 24%. However, you have to note that The Witcher 3 expansions were released within a year of the base game release. So, plenty of players were still actively enjoying this game as a new release.

@PaulTassi I can help with the att rate for The Witcher 3 expansions you mention in your article. Three months after the release of Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine we were at 22% and 24% att rate. We landed between these values with Phantom Liberty in a similar timeframe. (1/2) https://t.co/x3NEO9eTu0 — Michał Nowakowski (@michalnowakow) January 8, 2024

Meanwhile, if you look at Cyberpunk 2077, the expansion released over two years after the base game. So the fact that Phantom Liberty still saw a similar attach rate to what The Witcher 3 saw for its expansions is quite impressive. Likewise, this Phantom Liberty expansion was only released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. So, those who were on last-generation platforms were left without the opportunity to pick up this extra content.

Unfortunately, that’s it for Cyberpunk 2077. Since the development team is switching to Unreal Engine 5, there was no means of continuing support for this game. Instead, we are forced into waiting for the next installment of the Cyberpunk franchise to land in the marketplace. However, we’ll likely see the next installment to The Witcher franchise pop up before then. We already know that there are quite a few fans eager to see what this next chapter for the franchise will entail. Included in the fandom is the voice actor for Geralt, who is interested in returning if they wish to bring Geralt back.