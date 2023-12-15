Geralt Voice Actor Hope To Return For The Witcher 4

Geralt of Rivia has become such a massive character. From the novels to the video games and the television series, it’s hard to find someone unaware of The Witcher. However, we’re far from done with this IP. For instance, there are more video games inbound, and one individual is already waiting for a call from CD Projekt Red. Doug Cockle is the man who lends their talents to voicing the iconic character in video games. With more projects in the works from this franchise, Doug hopes that this could mean he’ll get another chance to voice this character a little while longer.

There are not too many details about what is in the works for The Witcher franchise. We know the development studio that has brought out the first trilogy, CD Projekt Red, has another trilogy in the works. Likewise, there is a remake in the works for the first installment of The Witcher game. Speaking with IGN, Doug Cockle is all for bringing his voice back into the character. In fact, Doug wants to voice Geralt until he can no longer provide his voice. Unfortunately, we don’t know if there’s much room for Geralt in the upcoming trilogy.

Again we don’t much about the new trilogy for The Witcher franchise as it could potentially move away from Geralt, but that doesn’t mean we might not see him in the games. There’s always room for some cameo appearances or as a side character for the narrative journey. However, that doesn’t mean there’s no game project for Doug to get attached to. As mentioned, a remake is coming for the first installment of The Witcher franchise. But this game is not being actively developed under CD Projekt Red. Instead, the studio Fool’s Theory is working on the remake while CD Projekt Red oversees the production.

That could mean this remake might have Doug brought in to voice the character all over again. It’s worth noting that even Doug is uncertain as to if we’ll see him in the credits. The actor doesn’t work for the studios but with them. At the moment, according to the interview on IGN, Doug is simply waiting for the phone call, asking him if he would like to step back into the character. With that said it might be tough to see anyone else voice Geralt. But right now, we’re left waiting for more information to emerge on not only the remake but also the next trilogy set within this Witcher universe.