Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Features Remixed Ed Sheeran Track

There were plenty of things leading up to the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on Nintendo Switch that had gamers excited. But one thing that no one expected was that Ed Sheeran was going to be a part of the title. Sheeran isn’t just one of the biggest musical acts in the world right now; he’s also an avid gamer and lover of this franchise. He’s been a fan since he was nine and continues to play some of the older-generation games due to what they mean to him. So he showcased his love by making the song “Celestial” and doing a music video featuring him and some Pokemon. They put the song into the game!

The reason this matters right now is that “Celestial” is once again in the title, as the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, “The Indigo Disk,” is out now, and the Ed Sheeran song, as noted by VGC, has been remixed for the DLC by none other than Toby Fox! Fox is not just a fan of the franchise; he’s the legendary creator of Undertale and Deltarune. For the main game, Fox was able to help create some of the tracks that you hear, and many of the ones he made were put in key sections of the titles, including the overworld theme!

So when you get far enough to hear “Celestial,” you’re hearing the works of two big fans at once! Pretty cool, huh?

For those who haven’t gotten “The Indigo Disk” yet, the content will take you to the Blueberry Academy. This school floats on the waters outside of the Unova region, and much of the school is underwater! That includes the Terarium, where they’ve set up four different biomes for Pokemon to run free in. You’ll go to the academy as part of an exchange program and attempt to do your best to stack up against all the other students and Pokemon you’ll meet.

You can have numerous adventures at the academy. There’s the main storyline that’ll take you not just through the academy and its Elite Four, but back to Area Zero so you can learn its “hidden treasure.” There’s also exploring the Terarium to see all the wondrous Pokemon you’ll find. To that end, you can unlock numerous legendary Pokemon to capture to help fill out your Pokedex!

And, of course, you can hook up with friends and travel through the school together! So get the DLC today!