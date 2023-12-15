Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth Details New Side Quests And Relationships

It may not seem like it, but SEGA’s Yakuza-themed series has a surprising amount of depth. Almost every title has a plethora of minigames, side quests, and things to do that can fill up your time as you play it. Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth will do that in spades as Ichiban will have to work across two countries to help build back his fortune and legal empire. Recently, the game showed off some of the jobs you could do to earn back your wealth. Today, Gematsu showcased some of the side quests you can do to get the most from the game. And trust us, some of these are wacky!

For example, Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth will have you searching for aliens! We’re not joking. Ichiban meets a woman whose cat was taken by aliens, or so she claims. You believe that something is going on, and so you try to find these aliens, only to see a cow get abducted! What happens next? You’ll need to play to find out!

Is that not crazy enough for you? In one side quest, Ichiban will find himself with a bird perched on his hair, and it won’t leave! You’ll need to find its mother so your head can have some peace!

It wasn’t just the side quests that the game revealed, but how to build up Ichiban’s “Personality” so that he can “enjoy Hawaii to the fullest.” Not unlike certain RPGs, there are certain “characteristics” of Ichiban’s personality that you can improve. Specifically, he can improve his Charisma, Kindness, Intellect, Passion, Confidence, and Style. Each one can be boosted through the participation of minigames or by completing things like the side quests. The reason to do this is that the more “boosted” his personality, the more that Ichiban can do in Hawaii.

He can unlock new activities or meet new people because of his enhanced stats, etc. Another familiar element that many of you will enjoy is improving the “Bonds” with the various characters you meet. By working, having fun with, and talking to your various friends/allies, you can build up bonds with them. The better your bonds, the more they’ll do for you in the world and in battle.

You can even do special 1-on-1 events with them to learn more about them. If you do enough, you’ll get a “Drink Link” side story where they’ll confess to you their problems because of how much they trust you.

So, as you can see, this game will offer quite a bit when it arrives!