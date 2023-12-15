Is Multiversus Hinting That It Could Return Soon?

To be blunt, the tale of Multiversus up to now has been not just a trek but a confusing mess that has rightfully left some people angry. Let’s start from the beginning, shall we? The game was teased a while back amid all the “franchise fusion fighting game” boom that started to happen. All the big companies with quite a roster of characters to bring to a fighting game decided to do just that, and Warner Bros Discovery threw their hat into that ring. They brought together characters like Batman, Shaggy, Lebron James, Arya Stark, and more together to be part of a 2v2-style fighting experience.

The team at Player First Games were the developers of the title, and fairly enough, they decided not to release the game outright but to release an alpha and beta for it. Both game versions were popular, and many people jumped in to play. That feedback allowed the game to grow further through its beta, but this is where things get tricky.

Despite the game being in beta, Player First Games had payment plans that you could get to not only help you unlock every character but level them up faster without having to grind. It was even the best-selling game in a month in 2023 despite not having been fully released! Then, to add to this, they dropped not one but two seasons worth of paid content featuring new characters, stages, and modes, all without leaving the beta.

Then, as quickly as The Flash himself, the game was pulled off the market, and Player First Games said they would take the next several months to refine everything before its true release in 2024. The whiplash that players suffered was noticeable because you couldn’t do anything in Multiversus outside of a practice mode and other very small things.

Fast forward to now, and people think that Player First Games is getting ready for a relaunch announcement based on what’s going on with the game’s Twitter account:

The Multiversus Twitter account recently removed the Season 2 release off their pinned. (Thank you @Jakobtbone11 for pointing out) pic.twitter.com/uYwQ5S69bl — MultiverSusie (@multiversusie) December 15, 2023

While this may not mean anything, it does show how much gamers want the title back. Again, the whole process of this game up to now is confusing. It’s not uncommon to run a beta; many big titles do that, but not to the level that Player First Games did with all the money they were raking in from the various packages they offered.

What happens next is up to them, and that’s something to worry about.