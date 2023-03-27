Multiversus Shutting Down Beta, To Return In 2024

Multiversus has been a unique gaming project since Player First Games announced it. At first, it seemed like another in a long line of brand-approved crossover titles. In this case, that would be Warner Bros, now Warner Bros Discovery. The key twist in the game was that the focus would be on 2v2 combat and that you’d have characters from the vast reaches of the WBD banner. That meant you could have Shaggy teaming up with Batman or Arya Stark meeting Bugs Bunny, and nothing feeling out of place. Despite the wackiness of it all, the game was successful in its alpha and open beta.

Some of you might have forgotten that the game was still in beta. That’s because the beta release felt like a game launch, and you could purchase certain things to access items and characters sooner. Another thing that might have confused you was that the game already had a “season pass” that brought in new characters, items, outfits, and more.

Fast forward to now, and the game hasn’t gotten as much buzz. That’s mainly because the “sheen” has worn off the game, and gamers have made it very clear to Player First Games what they want to be changed. To that end, the team at Player First Games made an announcement via video on social media.

In it, they revealed that 90 days from today, June 25th, Multiversus will shut down its beta. They’ll disable the online modes and only leave the training room and local matches open to play. During this time, they promise to work on the game to deliver the experience that you are hoping for. They specifically noted how to use the characters better and want to tweak the progression system based on feedback, matchmaking abilities online, and more.

They acknowledge that once the beta shuts down, it’ll upset gamers who have been grinding away for quite some time. But they assure fans that the game will be back in early 2024 and better than ever. They also promised that all previously purchased items or packages would remain with you, as will all your progress with the current system.

The reaction to this has been mixed, but gamers can do nothing about it. The team has made its decision. So enjoy the game for the next 90 days and see what it’s like when it returns next year.

You can watch the full announcement video below: