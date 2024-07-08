Multiversus Drops Matrix-Style Cinematic Trailer For Agent Smith

If you somehow haven’t heard, the next character to arrive in Multiversus is none other than the villainous Agent Smith. The character is revered as one of the most iconic movie villains, and his arrival in the game continues the stretch of “evil characters” to help welcome the game back from hiatus. As we’ve already covered, there has been a gameplay trailer for Agent Smith already shown, but now, we have something a bit more…cinematic. Specifically, we get to see the title make a big reference to Agent Smith’s movie, albeit with some much different characters than the film had.

In the trailer, which is below, Agent Smith goes after Stripe, the gremlin, and attempts to take it out. Here, we see many classic things, including the setup that is straight from the movie, Stripe doing the “Matrix Dodge,” the code forms of characters like Jason Voorhees and The Joker, and numerous references to the film.

Arguably, the hilarious bit is where Bugs Bunny shows up and tries to go toe-to-toe with Agent Smith and seemingly gets defeated, only to say that he “didn’t come by myself.” Check out the cinematic trailer:

While it is speculation, it’s possible that Bugs is referring to other new characters that will soon join the game. After all, why mention that he didn’t come alone and then not show who has his back if it’s already an existing roster member? While this doesn’t confirm that characters like Neo might enter the game, it is a possibility.

Or, it could be that they are referencing a new character from a different franchise, like Gandalf the Grey. He has been rumored for the game for a long time, but a key rights issue made it complicated to know if he would get the tap. However, new insights seem to point to the grey wizard making his arrival, which would be cool.

What’s also impressive is the level of detail they went into in making the cinematic trailer and referencing as many things from the movie as possible. From the machine that went into Neo’s bellybutton to the Matrix-style punches that made it look like Agent Smith was really wailing on Bugs Bunny, the attention to detail was incredible.

If more Multiversus trailers like this are in the future, then things might turn out alright for the game. There are still some issues to work out within it, but there is hope.