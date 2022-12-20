MultiVersus Adds Spectator Mode With New Update

Table of Contents [Hide] [Show] Spectator Mode

General

MultiVersus the global smash that recently collected the award for “Best Fighting Game” at The Game Awards has launched a new update that brings with it a brand new feature that will be enjoyed by those who love the action but perhaps aren’t of the ability level to partake themselves, or even for those looking for a bit of a break. MultiVersus is adding a “Spectator Mode” along with a host of other updates designed to balance the playing experience.

Taking to social media to share the news, the MultiVersus accounts outlined the nature of the new mode, some other general updates, and then the balancing tweaks, with a + indicating a buff, – for a buff, ~ was a change, and % represented a bug fix.

The details are as follows:

Spectator Mode

New updates to the custom game mode allows for spectating now!

Spectate matches with up to 4 friends!

You can now spectate bots matches to see which bot will win!

General

Fixed a bug in which the character-based ringout badges were capped at 18

Fixed a bug that caused Black-Adam-based-bot’s AI to ring their minds out.

Fixed a bug causing Game of Thrones: Throne Room map’s transformation animations to not play when playing online.

Beyond those core updates, the balancing changes were made to a host of characters in the game, including Batman, Black Adam, Gizmo, Harley Quinn, Jake and more.

About MultiVersus:

MultiVersus is a free-to-play platform fighter that lets you team up with your friends using some of the most iconic characters including Batman, Shaggy, & more!

Developer Player First Games, despite the Game Awards acclaim, has found itself on the back foot as the game’s player base has considerably dried up, dropping from July’s peak of 153,044 players, the game now has only 4,709 active players at the launch of Season 2. Recent figures month by month have shown a significant slide in popularity for the game, peaking in July with 153,044 players, and then August, with 139,095 players, September’s maximum at 22,037 players, October with 8,375 players, and November’s 4,709 players. Player First Games has been adding new characters to the roster, including Marvin The Martian, and Black Adam after several delays, although it seems that despite the fairly consistent growth in the roster, that the additions are making little impact in the way of retaining players in the game. Elements like the newly added “Spectator Mode” will help to an extent, but it seems that larger-scale changes may be required to retain players into the new year.

MultiVersus is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC