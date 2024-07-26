Epic’s Fortnite Is Coming To IOS Through A Third-Party

Epic Games is planning to bring Fortnite to a third-party iOS app store, which already sounds…iffy if you know what I mean. This third-party app is called AltStore PAL, and as many are already probably thinking, “This sounds too good to be true,” those people are right. Unfortunately, this will only be available in the EU.

Epic Games also said that they will plan for other mobile stores and “at least two other third-party stores soon.” This is also apart of Epic Games also saying that it plans to “bring our own mobile games including Fortnite to other mobile stores that give all developers a great deal.”

We've announced our new strategy for bringing Epic's games to mobile stores: not only the soon-to-launch Epic Games Store for mobile, but also other independent mobile stores that give all developers a fair deal, including https://t.co/wX14FI47KZ.https://t.co/mp3lq3fFbc — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) July 25, 2024

While these tweets did not provide an detailed timeline of when everything will be available we can see that they are planned, but they aren’t how many were hoping they would be done to allow for people all over the world to play Fortnite on their mobile devices. Natalie Munoz also was telling The Verge that Epic Games also plans on bringing Rocket League Sideswipe to AltStore PAL as well. Riley Testut who works for AltStore responded when reached out for a comment about Epic Games post saying, “We’re very excited to be bringing Fortnite and more to AltStore PAL.”

For now, we don’t know when any of this will take place, but it is true that gamers in EU can expect to see Fortnite become avaliable on mobile for them very soon. For those who don’t live in EU, Fortnite will conitune to only be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.