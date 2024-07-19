Fortnite Brings Pirates Of The Caribbean Into The Mix For “Cursed Sails” Event

Are you ready to set sail? If not, then you’re going to be truly shocked by what Fortnite is up to with its “Cursed Sails” event. After a long time of wondering and teasing, they have finally dropped confirmation that four characters from Pirates of the Caribbean are coming to the title. They even dropped a little mini-teaser to show you the character skins you can get for this special crossover. To say that this has been a long time coming is an understatement, as many couldn’t believe that it took this long to make it happen! However, it’s here, and soon, you can enjoy it yourselves.

As the teaser shows, the one and only Captain Jack Sparrow is in trouble again, as many Fortnite players are chasing him. He’s attempting to flee to the Black Pearl, where some old friends and enemies await him.

During Fortnite Battle Royale’s “Cursed Sails,” take part in nautical antics to earn a treasure trove of in-game rewards based on Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean!



Play now on Nintendo Switch: https://t.co/Hf20bTtYxy pic.twitter.com/oqzOUehrfi — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 19, 2024

For those who don’t recognize the characters, here’s a brief summary of each.

First, obviously, is Captain Jack Sparrow. He’s arguably the “best pirate you’ve ever seen” and he knows it. Jack is crafty, clever, and never afraid to play an idiot to lure his enemies into a false sense of security, and he almost always gets what he wants, even if it takes quite a while for him to get it. Jack can be patient when he has no choice. He’s the icon of the franchise and has had many crossovers as a result.

The leading lady of the group is Elizabeth Swann. She was the daughter of a governor solely for a time before the pirate life lured her in, in more ways than one. Elizabeth is a brilliant and capable woman and isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty to get things done. She was even, canonically, the pirate king in the third movie!

After that, we have Captain Barbosa. Barbosa was, at one time, Jack’s first mate before he staged a mutiny to get the Black Pearl for himself. He soon found himself under a dreaded curse and became truly undead. Jack was able to get his revenge and kill him…but then Barbosa “got better” and helped Jack and others save the world a few times over. Barbosa really likes apples, by the way.

Finally, there’s Davy Jones, the scourge of the seas and a man who will cut a deal to save your life…at a cost. Oh, and he can kill you with the tentacles on his face… it’s really gross.

You’ll have a blast no matter who you want as your skin in the game.