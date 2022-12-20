The Lord of the Rings franchise is still immensely popular. Ever since the novels released by J. R. R. Tolkien and the film adaptations, we’ve seen this IP continue to thrive. A new game is set to take place in this mystical universe, and it’s set to chart out a storyline headed by Lord Gimli Lockbearer. For fans who have been actively watching The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a prequel of sorts to The Lord of the Rings, you might have been in awe over Khazad-Dum. This was the Dwarven homeland of Moria and a place where we saw dwarves continue to chart out precious ores deep below the surface.

Of course, if you’re a fan of the franchise, you know that this land was quickly taken over by dark forces that awakened. Since then, the land has still been under the control of sinister forces, leaving it impossible to reclaim. This is the overall setting we’ll be diving into when The Lord of the Rings: Return To Moria ends up being released into the marketplace. We’re sure that there are bound to be plenty of thrilling adventures to be had here. But in the meantime, we’re still waiting for even more information to release to the public.

Can You Play The Lord of the Rings: Return To Moira Solo?

The Lord of the Rings: Return To Moria is a survival game at its core. Players here will be battling the elements along with the different swarms of creatures that come their way. However, it’s not a game that you’ll be forced into playing with others. It’s already been confirmed that players can play in a group or take on the challenge alone. We’re still waiting for more information about the game, but we know a solo option exists. Players that want to venture around alone and not rely on others can do so, but the game might thrive more with multiplayer gameplay.

The game will have support for up to eight players. So you can have a pretty sizable group that heads into the mines to reclaim Moira. But again, we do know that there is concern over the amount of noise you make within the mines, as it can attract orcs to rush into the area. But fortunately, you can group together to fight these enemies off, devise strategies regarding where you’ll mine, craft gear, and collect resources.

Additionally, we know that there are even more challenging foes that you can come across, like the Balrog. So having some extra players joining together and communicating as you fight off these enemies might be worth connecting together online. At the moment, this is only a PC release that will be available through the Epic Games Store. With developers aiming to release the game in the spring of 2023, we still have some time for new marketing materials and information to come out. But for now, you can check out the game trailer for the upcoming title in the video embedded below.