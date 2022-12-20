AEW Fight Forever Aiming To Be A Game That “Evolves” Over The Years

AEW Fight Forever is a game that many people have been excited about for a while. The irony is that despite all the showings of it and plugs on the wrestling program and their PPVs, there’s no clear indication of when it will release. Most thought it would release this month, but that won’t be the case. Instead, the expectation is that the title will release in the first month or so of 2023. But the question that pops up is whether AEW will go right into making the next title or work on expanding their first-ever game.

The answer was dropped earlier this month, as Fightful Select noted they did an interview with AEW star Evil Uno of the Dark Order. Within that interview, Evil Uno noted that the game wouldn’t have an annual release but would have consistent updates over time.

Fast forward to now, and that interview has been released, and here is the quote talking about the content:

“What I can give you; I can give you the tidbits that I was allowed to announce. There will be over fifty characters at launch. The plan is for it to evolve over time. So we have a huge roster,” Uno said. “Of course, it hasn’t been said, but I’m sure we want release more of that roster in due time. There will be more game modes than originally is at release. It’s called AEW Fight Forever for several reasons. One being that this is likely going to be a forever game that evolves over time.”

That right there answers many questions. The roster will be substantial at launch, and DLC/updates with more roster members will follow.

Dipping further into his “Gamer Side,” Evil Uno stated that there had been games that weren’t the best when they were initially released but, a few years down the line, were praised as fantastic thanks to the content they had. Obviously, they’re trying to skip that analogy’s “bad launch” aspect, but the point stands. They will continue to support this game for years after it releases so that they can continue to improve it and expand it for fans.

That might be the best strategy for them, given that their rival in WWE actually stopped making their games annual due to lack of quality and repetitiveness. So perhaps the “update it over time” model that something like Rocket League has done is the best way to handle a wrestling game. We’ll find out when AEW Fight Forever releases in 2023.

Source: Fightful Select