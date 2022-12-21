God of War Ragnarok Developers Release Heartfelt Message to Fans Expressing Their Gratitude in New Video

Developers put a lot of energy into creating games for the community, and Santa Monica Studios today released a new 10-minute-long video thanking their fans for keeping them motivated. It’s no easy feat to create a masterpiece in the gaming community; many developers are out there making so many great games, and getting the gamer’s attention is not as easy as it used to be. Santa Monica realizes that, and when days get rough for them or when they need a quick pick me up, the fan’s excitement, love, and passion for what they have been creating keep them going.

God of War has become a more prominent franchise in the PlayStation family; the game was already a classic with its original trilogy, but Santa Monica managed to bring the franchise to new heights. The newly released video showcases lead designers, animators, and story writers expressing their gratitude to the fans.

Check out the heartfelt message from the Santa Monica Studios developers to their fans down below:

God of War Ragnarok is a special game for a lot of the gaming community. The developers took an iconic PlayStation character with a fantastic story with great combat and rebooted the franchise into an even better one. The hard work of these developers has been paying off, as you can tell from the fan’s reactions. The PlayStation Blog recently detailed the fan-voted game awards for PlayStation games, and Ragnarok was a fan favorite.

Santa Monica Studio knocked it out of the park this year with God of War Ragnarok as it has won pretty big! Out of the 16 categories, it has won 10 awards. That is absolutely nuts, but in hindsight, wholly deserved. God of War Ragnarok followed up the 2018 reboot for the franchise better than any of us could have imagined. From gameplay mechanics to world-building, introduction to new characters, and the immersive and heartfelt story, God of War Ragnarok has it all. If you’re interested in checking out the full list of awards from the PS Blog 2022 game awards, click here.

In the most recent God of War news, the developers have issued the latest patch – update 3.01. According to these patch notes, there are only three things adjusted to the game, but they are fixes that should make the gameplay experience a bit more seamless. Make sure to check out the full set of patch notes right here!

God of War Ragnarok is now available on PS4 and PS5. Have you checked out the latest entry in the series? Let us know in the comments below!

