God of War: Ragnarok Wins Big at PS Blog Game Awards for 2022, Full Winner List Detailed

The PlayStation Blog has received the polls from the fans and the results are in for the game awards for 2022. Each year the blog asks its readers to vote for the best games of the year, and the categories span multiple genres. This year there was a total of 16 different categories to choose from and the fans have spoken!

It seems that Santa Monica Studio really knocked it out of the park this year with God of War Ragnarok as it has won pretty big! Out of the 16 categories, it has won 10 awards. That is absolutely nuts, but in hindsight completely deserved. God of War Ragnarok followed up the 2019 reboot for the franchise better than any of us could have imagined. From gameplay mechanics to world-building, introduction to new characters, the immersive and heartfelt story; God of War Ragnarok has it all. If you’re late to the party, make sure you check it out as it has been one of the best-crafted games in a long time.

Check out the full list of winners down below:

PS5 Game of the Year — God of War Ragnarok

— God of War Ragnarok PS4 Game of the Year — God of War Ragnarok

— God of War Ragnarok Best New Character — Thor (God of War Ragnarok)

— Thor (God of War Ragnarok) Best Story — God of War Ragnarok

— God of War Ragnarok PlayStation Graphical Showcase — God of War Ragnarok

— God of War Ragnarok Best Art Direction — God of War Ragnarok

— God of War Ragnarok Best Audio Design — God of War Ragnarok

— God of War Ragnarok Soundtrack of the Year — God of War Ragnarok

— God of War Ragnarok Best Accessibility Features — God of War Ragnarok

— God of War Ragnarok Best Use of DualSense — God of War Ragnarok

— God of War Ragnarok Best Multiplayer Experience — Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

— Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Best Ongoing Game — Warzone 2

— Warzone 2 Best Sports Game — Gran Turismo 7

— Gran Turismo 7 Best Independent Game of the Year — Stray

— Stray Best Re-Release — Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

— Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Most Anticipated Game of 2023 and Beyond — Hogwarts Legacy

In related game awards for 2022, The Game Awards aired last week bringing in a stammering amount of viewers around the world. This year has broken yet another record for the production team, garnering over 103 million streams across the world! Yes, that is crazy amount of viewership for a video game award show, but it seems that Geoff Keighley and his team have managed to really gain the trust of the gamers and they put on a great show each year. Like in previous years we got to see live music performances, world premieres for upcoming games, and of course, game awards handed out to our favorite developers.

At The Game Awards 2022 we saw the official reveal for Death Stranding 2, Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad, and Star Wars Jedi: Last Survivor. In addition to the world premieres, fans saw their favorite games win big. There are plenty of categories for all sorts of gaming media — best narrative, best art direction, best adventure, and of course, Game of the Year.

The race for the big crowning achievement of the show was nailbiting as there were many great options to win, but developer FromSoftware seems to be unstoppable as of late as they have won it yet again with Elden Ring. FromSoftware is an incredible development studio, and you can see that their hard work always pays off. Whether its due to its gameplay mechanics, exotic creatures, or its addictive nature, they know what they’re doing when it comes to creating a video game. If you’re interested in seeing the full list of categories and their winners for The Game Awards 2022, make sure to check it out right here!

2022 has been a stellar year for the gaming community, and it seems that 2023 has even more great promises on the horizon. With the year wrapping up, we’re interested in learning what your favorite games of the year were. What are your most anticipated titles for 2023? Let us know in the comments below!

