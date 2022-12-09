Death Stranding 2 Announced at The Game Awards

Hideo Kojima today confirmed that Death Stranding 2 is currently in development.

After revealing the trailer Geoff Keighly asked Hideo Kojima what would be different about the sequel to Death Stranding. He said, “I want you guys to talk about it and see things in it” in reference to the trailer. When speaking about the story for Death Stranding 2 Kojima noted: “I had the story written before the pandemic but after experiencing the pandemic I rewrote the whole thing.”

The original Death Stranding was released on November 8th, 2019 to rave reviews on both Steam and IMDb. The steam rating stands at an amazing 9/10. IMDb’s rating sits at 8.8/10. Death Stranding comes from the mind of acclaimed video game director Hideo Kojima, mostly known for the Metal Gear Solid series.

The announcement of Death Stranding 2 was heavily hinted at by Kojima Productions over the last few months. There was no release date announced for the sequel which means it’s highly unlikely the game will make its way to players in 2023.

The trailer that was revealed however has a load of story elements that fans will likely dive into over the next few months while we wait for more information. The trailer opens with a look at a younger Fragile escaping from a facility with a child. After being shot by an unknown enemy the trailer cuts to what seems to be the current day where we’re introduced to an older Sam Bridges still played by Norman Reedus. Finally Fragile and Bridges witness a mech, known as Drawbridge, emerge from some black water.

Death Stranding 2 is also set to incorporate new cast members including Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna. Fans of the series probably can’t even expect what is to come gameplay-wise as Kojima is known for adding tonnes of weird and wacky gameplay mechanics to his projects. He said he’s looking to turn “things around” in his next project and that it’ll basically be “like a new medium.” Needless to say, fans of the original Death Stranding will be diving into everything the game has to offer when it finally releases.

Death Stranding was nominated for numerous awards upon release including Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2019. It also won Best Game Direction, Best Score/Music, and Best Performace at The Game Awards 2019.

Death Stranding is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and PC Game Pass.