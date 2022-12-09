The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Trailer Revealed, Premieres January 7

The second trailer for Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 was revealed on Thursday ahead of its premiere on January 10, 2023. The first trailer for the upcoming season was revealed back in September of this year during Aniplex Festival which you can also watch below. The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 will be animated by studio SILVER LINK and is set to have two cours.

Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Cast

The rest of the main cast will be returning for Season 2 except Tatsuhisa Suzuki, who will be replaced by Yuichiro Umehara to voice the role of Anos. Umehara is best known for voicing the role of Goblin Slayer in the hit fantasy series Golbin Slayer. He will also be voicing a plethora of new characters to start the 2023 year, including Yuuen Usui in Revenger, Klaus in Spy Classroom, and Reji Aragaki in Tsurune Season 2.

Misha Necron – Tomori Kusunoki (Makima – Chainsaw Man, Natsume – Deca-Dence)

Anos Voldigoad – Yuichiro Umehara (Goblin Slayer – Goblin Slayer, Sniper Kamen – Highrise Invasion)

Sasha Necron – Yūko Natsuyoshi (Tsubaki – In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki, Yuu Shirai – Assault Lily: Bouquet)

Zeshia Bianca – Misaki Kuno (Frederica – 86 Eighty-Six, Faputa – Made in Abyss Season 2)

Misa Ilioroagu – Nene Hieda (Douki-chan – Ganbare Douki-chan, Ponta – Skeleton Knight in Another World)

Eleonore Bianca – Sayumi Watabe (Akira Tachibana – After the Rain, Sakura Banka – Build Divide: Code Black)

Lay Glanzudlii – Takuma Terashima (Shiroe – Log Horizon, Shiki Granbell – Edens Zero)

Staff

Chief Director : Shin Onuma

: Shin Onuma Director : Masafumi Tamura

: Masafumi Tamura Character Designs : Kazuyuki Yamayoshi

: Kazuyuki Yamayoshi Series Composition : Jin Tanaka

: Jin Tanaka Art Director : Asuka Komiyama

: Asuka Komiyama Music: Keiji Inai

Synopsis

Anos, the Demon King of Tyranny, has defeated humans, spirits, and gods alike. But even demon kings get tired of all the fighting sometimes! Hoping for a more peaceful life, Anoth decides to reincarnate himself. When he wakes two thousand years later, though, he finds the world has become too peaceful–his descendants have grown weak and magic is in serious decline. Intending to reclaim his rightful place, he enrolls in Demon King Academy, where he finds that his magical power is off the charts. Literally. And because they can’t measure his power, the faculty and other students regard Anoth as a misfit. With the support of Misha, the one student he manages to befriend, the misfit (Demon King) begins his climb up the demon ranks! (Synopsis by Square Enix)

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 will release on January 7, 2023.

Source: Official Twitter