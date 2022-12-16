The Game Awards Hit New Milestone Viewership Gathering Over 103 Total Livestreams Worldwide

The Game Awards have become a staple in the gaming community. With each passing year, it seems that the show’s creator — Geoff Keighley, and his production team manage to outdo themselves with celebrity guests, live music performances, and amazing world premiere announcements. 2022 was another stellar performance, and it seems like the audience agrees as Geoff Keighley had just reported a new record-breaking milestone for the award show.

Announced on Twitter, Keighley states that this year’s Game Awards went up 20% in viewership, resulting in a total viewership of 103 million live streams across the globe! That is truly a fantastic milestone to reach, especially for a video game-based show. The audience attends every year hoping to see their favorite games win big and to see some surprising world premiere announcements. This is the highest viewership the award show has seen, so the expectations for 2023 will be through the roof!

Check out the official announcement from the show’s creator — Geoff Keighley, down below:

This year #TheGameAwards hit a new viewership milestone: 103 million livestreams.



Thank you for making this the most-watched Game Awards in history.



See you in 2023! pic.twitter.com/bOyvbTtv7H — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 16, 2022

As I mentioned above, there were a ton of great world premieres at The Game Awards 2022; we saw the official reveal for Death Stranding 2, Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad, and Star Wars Jedi: Last Survivor. In addition to the world premieres, fans saw their favorite games win big. There are plenty of categories for all sorts of gaming media — best narrative, best art direction, best adventure, and of course, Game of the Year.

The race for the big crowning achievement of the show was nailbiting as there were many great options to win, but developer FromSoftware seems to be unstoppable as of late as they have won it yet again with Elden Ring. FromSoftware is an incredible development studio, and you can see that their hard work always pays off. Whether its due to its gameplay mechanics, exotic creatures, or its addictive nature, they know what they’re doing when it comes to creating a video game. The complete list of winners has been detailed, which you can check out right here!

The Game Awards will return in 2023, and fans should be more excited than ever as developers are probably hard at creating the next-generation classics. What was your favorite reveal at The Gamwards 2022? Did you agree with the game of the year award? Let us know in the comments below!

