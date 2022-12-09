The Game Awards Confirmed For Next Year

There are more than a few notable events that happen in the video game industry. But one of the last events of the year that fans tune into is The Game Awards. This event is a celebration of all the accomplishments developers have made within the year of video game releases. Last night The Game Awards was held, and it was quite a lengthy showcase. Outside of all the thrilling announcements, performances, and awards, we learned that the event would be going on again next year.

The entire show is archived online if you missed out on The Game Awards event. You can view the event in full in the video embedded above. While the show went on longer than what was advertised, gamers were treated to some incredible announcements. We saw video game reveals and brand-new trailers throughout the night. For instance, we got announcements of Death Stranding 2, Hades 2, gameplay footage for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, another Armored Core title is coming, Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty had another teaser, and even Horizon Forbidden West is receiving DLC.

That’s just scratching the surface of all the video game reveals and showcases we received last night. Then there was the slew of awards where some truly incredible games were nominated. But when it came to The Game Awards Game of the Year, the winner that came out on top was FromSoftware’s Elden Ring. You can see all the awards handed out in our breakdown right here. But if you found that the event was a blast to tune into, then you’re in luck.

When The Game Awards wrapped up their show, the final screen confirmed that they’d be returning back on stage for next year’s presentation. We’re likely going to see this event around early December again, like this year, after all the major 2023 releases hit the marketplace.

Now we’re moving on to the holiday season, and it could be a great time to pick up some games. With the break from work or school inbound for gamers out there, this could be a great opportunity to look back and pick up some of the games you might have missed out on. For now, you can check out the entire event showcase for The Game Awards 2022 in the video embedded above.

