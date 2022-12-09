Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC Confirmed For 2023

During The Game Awards 2022, CD Projekt Red announced the first and only DLC for its popular action RPG, called Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. This expansion brings one more famous actor to Cyberpunk 2077’s cast and will bring more adventures to Night City, with a release expected in 2023.

When it was first released in 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 received severe backlash from the gaming community. The game was deemed unfinished, with bugs plaguing the experience on all platforms. In the following months, CD Projekt Red brought various bug fixes and patches to Cyberpunk 2077, adding more content throughout the updates.

Cyberpunk 2077 got a second chance with the release of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners animated series on Netflix. Many players rediscovered the game, leading to Cyberpunk 2077 exceeding one million concurrent players on all platforms for over four consecutive weeks. This newfound success led to record financial performance for CD Projekt Red, who considered expanding this universe with new games and transmedia projects.

CD Projekt Red announced the next step for Cyberpunk 2077 and revealed the first and only DLC coming to the game, Phantom Liberty. This paid expansion will unveil a brand new part of Night City, as the main character V gets involved in the conflicts of the Pacifica Combat Zone. They will end up pledging allegiance to the New United States of America where Night City lies. The official trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty shows the presidential plane of the New United States of America crashed on the ground, with lights flickering as several bodies lie around.

On top of showing more of Night City’s action, the trailer for Phantom Liberty reveals one more popular actor joining the cast of Cyberpunk 2077. After Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty stars Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, an FIA Agent for the New United States of America helping V and Johnny on their mission.

As Phantom Liberty will bring the final act to Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red is already working on a sequel to its popular action RPG. The game’s development is rumored to begin after the release of Phantom Liberty, so it should begin shortly. CD Projekt Red hasn’t revealed anything about this sequel yet besides its codename, Project Orion.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty will come out in 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.