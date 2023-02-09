21 Best PlayStation 5 Open-World Games of All Time

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
- #21 Hogwarts Legacy
- #20 Metro Exodus
- #19 Subnautica: Below Zero
- #18 Lost Judgment
- #17 Far Cry 6
- #16 Death Stranding Director’s Cut
- #15 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- #14 No Man’s Sky
- #13 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- #12 The Ascent
- #11 Dying Light 2: Stay Human
- #10 Grand Theft Auto 5
- #9 Days Gone
- #8 Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- #7 Mafia: Definitive Edition
- #6 Ghosts of Tsushima Director’s Cut
- #5 Cyberpunk 2077
- #4 Red Dead Redemption 2
- #3 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- #2 Elden Ring
- #1 Horizon Forbidden West
Open-world games are loved by many in the gaming community and are often the preferred genre of many gamers due to their sheer size and lengthy stories. The PlayStation 5 offers some incredible open-world experiences, so we’re counting down some of our favorites below. Don’t see your personal fave? Let us know.
#21 Hogwarts Legacy
Release Date: 10 Feb 2023 | Platform: PC PS5 Xbox Series X|S
(PS4 Xbox One April 4, 2023) Switch (July 25, 2023)
Camera: Third Person
Multiplayer: No
Co-op: (Local: No | Online: No)
Genre: Open World, RPG, Fantasy, Action RPG
Steam | PlayStation | Xbox
When you read the books or watched the movies featuring Harry Potter and his friends, your greatest desire was likely wanting to be in that world and see all it has to offer.
The good news is that Hogwarts Legacy gives you that desire in spades. You’ll transfer to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and be able to explore the grounds therein. You can wander the castle and seek out its many hidden rooms.
Then you can head to the grounds, fly on hippogriffs, or delve into the Forbidden Forest! You can even go to Hogsmeade and have unique adventures there! So jump in and wander to your hearts’ content!
#20 Metro Exodus
- Developer: 4A Games
- Publisher: Koch Media, Deep Silver
- Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC
- Release: February 15, 2019
PC | Xbox | PlayStation
This first-person shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world was released over three years ago, but it’s still as relevant now as it was then. The game blends combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror in the most immersive Metro experience yet. Metro Exodus recently received an upgrade for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, so there’s never been a better time to play this game.
#19 Subnautica: Below Zero
- Developer: Unknown Worlds Entertainment
- Publisher: Unknown Worlds Entertainment
- Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC
- Release: January 30, 2019
PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo
Set two years after the original game, Subnautica: Below Zero is an open world, underwater adventure set in an alien landscape. Players will return to Planet 4546B to uncover the truth behind a deadly cover-up, build habitats, craft tools, discover new biomes, and uncover what really lies below the depths. This one will keep you occupied for an endless amount of hours.
#18 Lost Judgment
- Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio
- Publisher: SEGA
- Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox Series S|X,
- Release: September 24, 2021
The latest installment in the popular saga, Lost Judgment puts players back into the shoes of lawyer/street fighting detective, Takayuki Yagami to investigate a gruesome murder. An open-world game with many twists and turns, this one will see players investigating crimes, visiting dance clubs, skateboarding, going boxing, and participating in the occassional street brawl. This one truly has it all.
#17 Far Cry 6
- Developer: Ubisoft
- Publisher: Ubisoft
- Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC
- Release: October 7, 2021
PC | Xbox | PlayStation
The latest in the Far Cry series is set on the Tropical island of Yara. Dictator Antón Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son Diego dutifully at his side. Become a guerrilla fighter and burn their regime to the ground as you explore the island alone or with buddies.
#16 Death Stranding Director’s Cut
- Developer: Kojima Productions
- Publisher: Playstation Studios, 505 Games
- Platform: PlayStation 5
- Release: September 25, 2021
The definitive way to play one of the most bizarre and simultaneously awesome games on Playstation, Death Stranding Director’s Cut includes many graphical and performance improvements for its port to the Playstation 5 consoles. Experience legendary game creator Hideo Kojima’s fantastic game once again, and become the delivery man you were meant to be.
#15 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Developer: Ubisoft
- Publisher: Ubisoft
- Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC
- Release: November 10, 2020
PC | Xbox | PlayStation
The latest in the Assassin’s Creed series lets players take the role of Eivor, a Viking raised to be a fearless warrior. Explore England in the age of the Vikings, fight brutal battles, lead raids, claim your enemy’s riches, and grow your settlement. This is the best way to really feel what it was like to be a Viking, and the title looks amazing on the PS5.
#14 No Man’s Sky
- Developer: Hello Games
- Publisher: Hello Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC
- Release: August 9, 2016
PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo
With an extremely rocky release back in 2016, No Man’s Sky has fully redeemed itself and is now considered one of the best open-world games out there in terms of content and exploration. Travel the Universe, discover new planets and species, and take in the beauty of the worlds you uncover. Hello Games have continuously provided players with free upgrades that have not only improved the user experience but also encouraged players to come back to the game.
#13 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Developer: Insomniac Games
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5
- Release: June 11, 2021
One of the Playstation 5’s first games, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart continues a much-loved series. Go dimension-hopping with the famous duo as they take on an evil emperor from another reality. With incredible visuals, this was one of the first games to make full use of the Playstation 5’s Dualsense controller. Every PS5 owner needs to experience this game.
#12 The Ascent
- Developer: Neon Giant
- Publisher: Curve Games
- Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC
- Release: March 24, 2022 [already released on PC]
PC | Xbox | PlayStation
This cyberpunk action RPG was extremely well recieved on Steam and was later released on current-gen consoles. Players can enjoy playing in solo or co-op mode, customise their character, allocate their skill-points as they improve, and choose from a whole host of weapons to create their arsenal in this vibrant cyberpunk world brimming with loot.
#11 Dying Light 2: Stay Human
- Developer: Techland
- Publisher: Techland
- Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC
- Release: February 4, 2022
PC | Xbox | PlayStation
Set 20 years after the events of the first game, Dying Light 2: Stay Human follows Aiden, a wanderer with a dark past. Explore a vast post-apocalyptic open world and take on a number of quests to keep the zombie infection at bay. The title is unique as far as zombie games go–during the day, the undead are docile and quiet. At night, however, you’ll want to watch your back.
#10 Grand Theft Auto 5
- Developer: Rockstar Games
- Publisher: Rockstar Games
- Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC
- Release: September 13, 2013
PC | Xbox | PlayStation
One of the biggest games of the past decade, GTA 5 is still as relevant now as it was when it was released back in 2013. The PlayStation 5 version of the classic title was released on March 15, 2022, and players are now able to experience the lives of Michael, Trevor, and Franklin again with much more stunning visuals.
#9 Days Gone
- Developer: Bend Studio
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, PC
- Release: April 26, 2019
Set in post-pandemic America, play as Deacon, a drifter and a bounty hunter who loves nothing but riding down the open road. With its own take on a zombie apocalypse, Days Gone has a compelling story and features exciting gameplay set in an ever-changing environment where monsters aren’t your only threat.
#8 Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- Developer: Kojima Productions
- Publisher: Konami
- Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC
- Release: September 1, 2015
PC | Xbox | PlayStation
A new era in the Metal Gear franchise, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain provides players with a first-rate gaming experience set in a more open-world setting when compared to past entries to the series. The Phantom Pain is set nine years after the events of Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes after Snake awakens from his coma.
#7 Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Developer: Hangar 13
- Publisher: 2K Games
- Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC
- Release: September 25, 2020
PC | Xbox | PlayStation
Mafia: Definitive Edition is a remake of one of the defining games in the open-world genre originally released in 2002. The mob-filled shooter has been rebuilt from the ground up for players to experience in the best way possible. Take on the role of Tommy Angelo and experience the world of organized crime in this classic title.
#6 Ghosts of Tsushima Director’s Cut
- Developer: Sucker Punch Productions
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5
- Release: August 20, 2021
The director’s cut of this open-world Japanese adventure title features new mini-games, enemy types, an online co-op mode, and improved graphics and performance. Take the role of Jin Sakai, a samurai on a quest to protect Tsushima during the Mongol invasion of Japan as you explore a beautiful world filled with amazing combat and plenty of mysteries to uncover.
#5 Cyberpunk 2077
- Developer: CD Projekt RED
- Publisher: CD Projekt RED
- Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC
- Release: December 10, 2020
PC | Xbox | PlayStation
After a very underwhelming release, Cyberpunk 2077 has emerged from the ashes. From the creators of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the title provides a very different gaming experience. While a slew of bugs and glitches led a lot of players to put the controller down and walk away, the PS5 update brought gamers back to experience this open-world title with more confidence. Yes, it really is worth giving another try.
#4 Red Dead Redemption 2
- Developer: Rockstar Games
- Publisher: Rockstar Games
- Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC
- Release: October 28, 2018
PC | Xbox | PlayStation
A prequel to the much-loved Red Dead Redemption, this wild-west shooter is an epic tale of life in America’s unforgiving lands. Take on the role of a real cowboy and explore a massive world in this now-legendary title. Red Dead Redemption 2 offers one of the most detailed and well-thought-out open-world settings in gaming. Many players have dubbed it one of the greatest games of all time with ample replay value and tons of mysteries to find years after its release.
#3 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Developer: Insomniac Games
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5
- Release: November 12, 2020
Now we can finally see what it’s like to be Spider-Man! A sequel to the original Spider-Man game, experience the rise of Miles Morales and master the powers of everybody’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in this beloved 2020 release for the PS5. Swing around the city beating bad guys or just take in the sights of the city. You’ll be replaying this one for years to come.
#2 Elden Ring
- Developer: FromSoftware Inc
- Publisher: Bandai Namco
- Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC
- Release: February 25, 2022
PC | Xbox | PlayStation
Not for the casual gamer, Elden Ring is the latest game from the madmen at FromSoftware. This unforgiving but rewarding action RPG has become Metacritic’s top-rated game of all time. Made in collaboration with fantasy novelist George R. R. Martin, this is now being considered as the top pick for Game of the Year 2022.
#1 Horizon Forbidden West
- Developer: Guerilla Games
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5
- Release: February 18, 2022
The sequel to the machine-filled open-world adventure title released in 2017, Forbidden West is bigger and better than the last. Join Aloy once again as she braves the Forbidden West, fight bigger and fiercer machines, and explores the beautiful lands that await. Discover the secrets behind the machines and restore order to the world, all while taking tons of screenshots on the PlayStation 5.