21 Best PlayStation 5 Open-World Games of All Time

If you have tons of time to kill, these are for you.

Open-world games are loved by many in the gaming community and are often the preferred genre of many gamers due to their sheer size and lengthy stories. The PlayStation 5 offers some incredible open-world experiences, so we’re counting down some of our favorites below. Don’t see your personal fave? Let us know.

#21 Hogwarts Legacy

Release Date: 10 Feb 2023 | Platform: PC PS5 Xbox Series X|S

(PS4 Xbox One April 4, 2023) Switch (July 25, 2023)

Camera: Third Person

Multiplayer: No

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: No)

Genre: Open World, RPG, Fantasy, Action RPG

Steam | PlayStation | Xbox

When you read the books or watched the movies featuring Harry Potter and his friends, your greatest desire was likely wanting to be in that world and see all it has to offer.

The good news is that Hogwarts Legacy gives you that desire in spades. You’ll transfer to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and be able to explore the grounds therein. You can wander the castle and seek out its many hidden rooms.

Then you can head to the grounds, fly on hippogriffs, or delve into the Forbidden Forest! You can even go to Hogsmeade and have unique adventures there! So jump in and wander to your hearts’ content!

#20 Metro Exodus

Developer: 4A Games

Publisher: Koch Media, Deep Silver

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC

Release: February 15, 2019

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

This first-person shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world was released over three years ago, but it’s still as relevant now as it was then. The game blends combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror in the most immersive Metro experience yet. Metro Exodus recently received an upgrade for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, so there’s never been a better time to play this game.

#19 Subnautica: Below Zero

Developer: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Publisher: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC

Release: January 30, 2019

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Set two years after the original game, Subnautica: Below Zero is an open world, underwater adventure set in an alien landscape. Players will return to Planet 4546B to uncover the truth behind a deadly cover-up, build habitats, craft tools, discover new biomes, and uncover what really lies below the depths. This one will keep you occupied for an endless amount of hours.

#18 Lost Judgment

Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Publisher: SEGA

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox Series S|X,

Release: September 24, 2021

Xbox | PlayStation

The latest installment in the popular saga, Lost Judgment puts players back into the shoes of lawyer/street fighting detective, Takayuki Yagami to investigate a gruesome murder. An open-world game with many twists and turns, this one will see players investigating crimes, visiting dance clubs, skateboarding, going boxing, and participating in the occassional street brawl. This one truly has it all.

#17 Far Cry 6

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC

Release: October 7, 2021

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

The latest in the Far Cry series is set on the Tropical island of Yara. Dictator Antón Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son Diego dutifully at his side. Become a guerrilla fighter and burn their regime to the ground as you explore the island alone or with buddies.

#16 Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Developer: Kojima Productions

Publisher: Playstation Studios, 505 Games

Platform: PlayStation 5

Release: September 25, 2021

PlayStation

The definitive way to play one of the most bizarre and simultaneously awesome games on Playstation, Death Stranding Director’s Cut includes many graphical and performance improvements for its port to the Playstation 5 consoles. Experience legendary game creator Hideo Kojima’s fantastic game once again, and become the delivery man you were meant to be.

#15 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC

Release: November 10, 2020

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

The latest in the Assassin’s Creed series lets players take the role of Eivor, a Viking raised to be a fearless warrior. Explore England in the age of the Vikings, fight brutal battles, lead raids, claim your enemy’s riches, and grow your settlement. This is the best way to really feel what it was like to be a Viking, and the title looks amazing on the PS5.

#14 No Man’s Sky

Developer: Hello Games

Publisher: Hello Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC

Release: August 9, 2016

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

With an extremely rocky release back in 2016, No Man’s Sky has fully redeemed itself and is now considered one of the best open-world games out there in terms of content and exploration. Travel the Universe, discover new planets and species, and take in the beauty of the worlds you uncover. Hello Games have continuously provided players with free upgrades that have not only improved the user experience but also encouraged players to come back to the game.

#13 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Developer: Insomniac Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5

Release: June 11, 2021

PlayStation

One of the Playstation 5’s first games, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart continues a much-loved series. Go dimension-hopping with the famous duo as they take on an evil emperor from another reality. With incredible visuals, this was one of the first games to make full use of the Playstation 5’s Dualsense controller. Every PS5 owner needs to experience this game.

#12 The Ascent

Developer: Neon Giant

Publisher: Curve Games

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC

Release: March 24, 2022 [already released on PC]

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

This cyberpunk action RPG was extremely well recieved on Steam and was later released on current-gen consoles. Players can enjoy playing in solo or co-op mode, customise their character, allocate their skill-points as they improve, and choose from a whole host of weapons to create their arsenal in this vibrant cyberpunk world brimming with loot.

#11 Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC

Release: February 4, 2022

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Set 20 years after the events of the first game, Dying Light 2: Stay Human follows Aiden, a wanderer with a dark past. Explore a vast post-apocalyptic open world and take on a number of quests to keep the zombie infection at bay. The title is unique as far as zombie games go–during the day, the undead are docile and quiet. At night, however, you’ll want to watch your back.

#10 Grand Theft Auto 5

Developer: Rockstar Games

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC

Release: September 13, 2013

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

One of the biggest games of the past decade, GTA 5 is still as relevant now as it was when it was released back in 2013. The PlayStation 5 version of the classic title was released on March 15, 2022, and players are now able to experience the lives of Michael, Trevor, and Franklin again with much more stunning visuals.

#9 Days Gone

Developer: Bend Studio

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, PC

Release: April 26, 2019

PC | PlayStation

Set in post-pandemic America, play as Deacon, a drifter and a bounty hunter who loves nothing but riding down the open road. With its own take on a zombie apocalypse, Days Gone has a compelling story and features exciting gameplay set in an ever-changing environment where monsters aren’t your only threat.

#8 Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Developer: Kojima Productions

Publisher: Konami

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC

Release: September 1, 2015

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

A new era in the Metal Gear franchise, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain provides players with a first-rate gaming experience set in a more open-world setting when compared to past entries to the series. The Phantom Pain is set nine years after the events of Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes after Snake awakens from his coma.

#7 Mafia: Definitive Edition

Developer: Hangar 13

Publisher: 2K Games

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC

Release: September 25, 2020

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Mafia: Definitive Edition is a remake of one of the defining games in the open-world genre originally released in 2002. The mob-filled shooter has been rebuilt from the ground up for players to experience in the best way possible. Take on the role of Tommy Angelo and experience the world of organized crime in this classic title.

#6 Ghosts of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5

Release: August 20, 2021

PlayStation

The director’s cut of this open-world Japanese adventure title features new mini-games, enemy types, an online co-op mode, and improved graphics and performance. Take the role of Jin Sakai, a samurai on a quest to protect Tsushima during the Mongol invasion of Japan as you explore a beautiful world filled with amazing combat and plenty of mysteries to uncover.

#5 Cyberpunk 2077

Developer: CD Projekt RED

Publisher: CD Projekt RED

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC

Release: December 10, 2020

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

After a very underwhelming release, Cyberpunk 2077 has emerged from the ashes. From the creators of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the title provides a very different gaming experience. While a slew of bugs and glitches led a lot of players to put the controller down and walk away, the PS5 update brought gamers back to experience this open-world title with more confidence. Yes, it really is worth giving another try.

#4 Red Dead Redemption 2

Developer: Rockstar Games

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC

Release: October 28, 2018

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

A prequel to the much-loved Red Dead Redemption, this wild-west shooter is an epic tale of life in America’s unforgiving lands. Take on the role of a real cowboy and explore a massive world in this now-legendary title. Red Dead Redemption 2 offers one of the most detailed and well-thought-out open-world settings in gaming. Many players have dubbed it one of the greatest games of all time with ample replay value and tons of mysteries to find years after its release.

#3 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Developer: Insomniac Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5

Release: November 12, 2020

PlayStation

Now we can finally see what it’s like to be Spider-Man! A sequel to the original Spider-Man game, experience the rise of Miles Morales and master the powers of everybody’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in this beloved 2020 release for the PS5. Swing around the city beating bad guys or just take in the sights of the city. You’ll be replaying this one for years to come.

#2 Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware Inc

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC

Release: February 25, 2022

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Not for the casual gamer, Elden Ring is the latest game from the madmen at FromSoftware. This unforgiving but rewarding action RPG has become Metacritic’s top-rated game of all time. Made in collaboration with fantasy novelist George R. R. Martin, this is now being considered as the top pick for Game of the Year 2022.

#1 Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5

Release: February 18, 2022

PlayStation

The sequel to the machine-filled open-world adventure title released in 2017, Forbidden West is bigger and better than the last. Join Aloy once again as she braves the Forbidden West, fight bigger and fiercer machines, and explores the beautiful lands that await. Discover the secrets behind the machines and restore order to the world, all while taking tons of screenshots on the PlayStation 5.