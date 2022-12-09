Horizon Forbidden West The Burning Shores Announced

Having been heavily rumoured for a while, and then leaked by Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson, Guerilla Games and PlayStation today revealed that Burning Shores, the DLC expansion to 2022’s Game of the Year nominated Horizon Forbidden West is real, and it’s coming in 2023. Revealed during The Game Awards, the new trailer depictis some gorgeous new environments, beautiful machines, and the wilds of Los Angeles.

In a press release, Guerrilla Games has said,

Today we’re thrilled to announce Burning Shores, our expansion to Horizon Forbidden West which sees Aloy pursue a sinister threat in the untamed wilds of Los Angeles, now a treacherous volcanic archipelago. She will be traveling to a dangerous new region south of the Tenakth Clan Lands, featuring a compelling storyline following from where Horizon Forbidden West ended, new characters, adventures, and more – some details which we look forward to sharing with you very soon! Our creative vision for the Burning Shores is an ambitious expansion which will take Aloy to the ruins of Los Angeles. It’s an overgrown and fractured city that can be fully explored via the water and flying on the back of a Sunwing. A massive machine threat lurks in its shadows – a huge challenge that Aloy must overcome by using all of her skills and abilities. To achieve this grand vision technically and creatively, we’ve made the difficult decision to focus all our efforts on making an incredible experience exclusively for the PlayStation 5 console.

The trailer for Horizon Forbidden West: The Burning Shores can be viewed through the embedded video below

Horizon Forbidden West: The Burning Shores was not the only piece of Horizon-related content presented at The Game Awards, with a new trailer from the upcoming PS VR2 title, Horizon Call Of The Mountain also airing during the stream. The reveal of both comes following leaks from a day prior where Tom Henderson and Twitter’s The Snitch revealing the existence of the DLC via some cryptic tweets and an extensive report. In his report, Henderson cited the fact that the Burning Shores was mentioned a number of times in the core game, saying

The Burning Shores is mentioned by name a couple of times throughout Horizon Forbidden West. It’s referred to in Gildun’s diary as being south of the Spinebreak and was referenced by Brin as being the “place of flames and brine”.

Horizon Forbidden West: The Burning Shores will be available on April 19, 2023 for the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game.

