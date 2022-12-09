Wild Hearts Announces New Monsters at Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022 gave us another look at the upcoming fantasy hunter game Wild Hearts. While we have gotten a few looks from the new game which combines a fantasy feudal Japan with Monster Hunter vibes, The Game Awards showcased another trailer. This one was so brief that it almost looked like a commercial, but it showed off a few new monsters to look forward to.

We got a quick look at the Deathstalker, an icy giant wolf to give Fenrir a run for his money. Utilizing its frozen environment as leverage, the Deathstalker will do some parkour to snag hunters in its jaws. The Amaterrasu looked like a phoanix in some ways. The giant feathered creature can shoot a golden lazer beam from its beak. Those talons don’t look harmless either. Finally, the Golden Tempest was a very twisty tiger with a couple of extra appendages. The vine-like appendages and even its tail help the creature flip around and lash out in all sorts of directions. It also has enormous canines like a sabertoothed tiger doing back flips.

Check out the unique art and the newly announced creatures below!

Wild Hearts takes players to the fantasy world of Azuma. As a legendary hunter, you take control of your ancient tech called the karakuri. While described as ancient, the tech is way cooler than anything we have access to. It can be used to create multiple tools and weapons for everything you need. From a crate to be used as a glorified step stool to a glider that allows you to cover huge distances, you can use the karakuri for traveling or weaponry.

What are you using this tech for? To hunt down and “tame” the kemono, ancient beasts that have fused with their environments. So you get a giant wild hog with flowers sprouting from it for example. While these kemono used to be peaceful, they are now destructive and violent. Along with a partner, you will have to defeat them, but it will be no easy task.

Wild Hearts will be released on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X|S on February 17, 2023.

