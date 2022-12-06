New Horizon Forbidden West DLC, “Burning Shores” Teased

Following the incredibly successful launch of Guerilla Games’ 2017 smash hit, Horizon Zero Dawn, the studio went on to announce and launch the equally successful Frozen Wilds DLC in November of that same year. Now while November 2022 has come and gone in the year of the sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, hope had not been extinguished that an expansion would be on the way. Cue The Snitch and Insider-Gaming’s Tom Henderson who have both reported today that an expansion is set to be announced imminently.

It began with a tweet from the well-resourced Twitter insider, The Snitch who posted a picture that resembled a focus found in the Horizon franchise that was pointing towards a more southern part of the United States’ West Coast, to a region between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. This news set feathers aflutter amongst the PlayStation faithful given the imminent Geoff Keighley hosted The Game Awards stream this Thursday.

Since then, Insider-Gaming’s Tom Henderson has also jumped onto the news corroborating what The Snitch had teased, and expanded upon this with even more information, revealing an apparent name, The Burning Shores, as well as some details pertaining to the expansion’s release.

Henderson says,

The Burning Shores is mentioned by name a couple of times throughout Horizon Forbidden West. It’s referred to in Gildun’s diary as being south of the Spinebreak and was referenced by Brin as being the “place of flames and brine”. Players who attempt to explore further south are currently told to “Turn back” as it’s likely this is the new location for the DLC. Some players have managed to get a closer look using their Sunwing, which looks like there’s a replica of the arched Memorial Bridge near Las Vegas, Nevada; as well as potentially the Hoover Dam. Insider Gaming understands that the new Horizon Forbidden West DLC “Burning Shores” will release in April 2023.

This information jives with recent news eminating from Lance Reddick, the actor behind Horizon‘s Sylens character from September who claimed he was “in a session for #HorizonForbiddenWest” several months after the game had launched. It now seems that with a degree of certainty that we can say that Horizon Forbidden West will in fact be getting a DLC expansion, and that the expansion itself will both be announced this week, and launched somewhere in the April 2023 window that Henderson has alluded to. In the meantime, Horizon Forbidden West is nominated for a host of awards at The Game Awards this Thursday.

Horizon Forbidden West is available now for PS4, and PS5.

Source