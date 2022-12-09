Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Shows First Gameplay Footage

Respawn Entertainment revealed the first gameplay footage for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor during The Game Awards 2022, offering a brand new look at Cal Kestis in his fight against the Imperial Inquisitors of the Galactic Empire.

In the first gameplay trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Cal Kestis and his faithful companion BD-1 after fighting against various enemies, from clones and droids to dinosaurs, gigantic monsters, and the dreaded Imperial Inquisitors of the Galactic Empire. To battle his opponents, Cal relies on his lightsaber, deflecting shots and cutting throw his enemies. The Jedi can use the Force to slow down time and dodge shots, grabs enemies, and kill them more easily. Cal also found another partner to help him in his fight against the Galactic Empire, with a short glimpse at cooperation between the two heroes.

On top of the fighting sequences, the gameplay footage of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor shows Cal flying in a spaceship, before crashing on a planet’s surface. The Jedi also pets some alien animals and flies around by holding onto the paws of a dinosaur-like flying creature. When he is not flying around, Cal interacts with his environment with his lightsaber and a grapple to swing from one platform to another.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, an action-adventure game set five years after Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. This game followed the story of former Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis, who is hunted down by the Imperial Inquisitors of the Galactic Empire who seeks to destroy all Jedi. Accompanied by a small droid called BD-1, Cal sets off on a mission to rebuild the fallen Jedi Order.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Cal is now a Jedi Knight and grew a beard, but his troubles with the Galactic Empire are far from being over. Cal is one of the few Jedi who survived Order 66, and according to developer Respawn Entertainment he will have to do “whatever it takes to stay alive.” Cameron Monaghan, the actor behind Cal Kestis, added that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was more “complex” and “mature” than its predecessor, with “exciting progression for an audacious, ambitious game.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release on March 17, 2023.