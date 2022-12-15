God of War Ragnarok 3.01 Update Now Available

God of War Ragnarok is one of the most hyped-up games to have been released this year. The PlayStation exclusive has players once again going through an epic journey following Kratos and Atreus. While chances are you’ve been playing this game since it launched, there are still updates rolling out. Today we have a new update available for the game, which brings it to 3.01. Don’t expect anything significant to be added to this particular update. There are only a couple of minor fixes compared to the previously released 3.00 update.

The folks over at Santa Monica Studio have released the official patch notes for God of War Ragnarok 3.01. According to these patch notes, there are only three things adjusted to the game, but they are fixes that should make the gameplay experience a bit more seamless. You can check out the official patch notes for the 3.01 update right down below.

Quests and Progression

Fixed a case where the central sword would not show properly if restarting from checkpoint during the challenges in Muspelheim.

Stability and Performance

Fixed two rare crashes that could occur randomly during gameplay.

So, all in all, there is just one quest adjustment to the game. Fortunately, for players progressing through the game, you shouldn’t find any problems with the central sword when going through the challenges in Muspelheim. Likewise, there are apparently two rare crashes that the studio fixed. Santa Monica Studios didn’t indicate which crashes these were in particular. But it does look like the odds of even getting a crash for this game were rare, to begin with.

As mentioned, this is just a minor update to the game. Previously the development studio released 3.00, which came with a plethora of fixes to the game. These range from quests, narrative, gameplay, UI, and more. But besides the fixes, the previous update to God of War Ragnarok also brought in a new feature. If you haven’t already updated the game to 3.00, then you’re missing out on the newly added Photo Mode. Players can access this game mode by pressing the Square Button from the options menu.

Likewise, if you haven’t given God of War Ragnarok a chance since it was released, then you can pick the title up today on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. We even have a Before You Buy coverage on the game, which you can view in the video down below.

