Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Require Friends For New Raid

Following the Christmas update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 which launched on December 14th, 2022, today players will be able to jump into the game’s first-ever Raid. However, there’s a catch. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s newest Raid requires a pre-made three-person lobby which on the surface sounds fine but will most likely lead to a number of players feeling left out as they may not have three people to group up with.

Players seem to be disappointed for one of two reasons. Either they don’t have the numbers to do the raid with friends or simply their friends don’t have that big of an interest in playing the new mode. One player noted the inconvenience of the mode simply not being available in matchmaking: “It’s so stupid you can’t matchmake for this.” However, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s reasoning could be similar to that of Raids in Destiny 2. The Raids are meant to require a large level of coordination between players for puzzles and objectives. More than likely matchmaking would probably lead to more frustrated players than happy ones.

This may sound like a lot of doom and gloom for some players but maybe this is the push some players needed. Go out and make friends! Possibly do what the Destiny 2 community has been doing for years and just group up with a complete band of strangers to tackle the Raid. The worst thing that can happen is that you can just leave the game if you’re not feeling it. One user on Reddit was quick to note how he had made friends on DMZ to bring over to the new Raid: “I played DMZ and just friended nice folk. The first raid in the atomic city underground was long and hard, but enjoyable. A bit of a learning curve. It’s worth it.”

The latest update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 brings a large amount of brand-new content outside of the new Raid. Shipment has returned to Call of Duty and is a first for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 with a brand new Christmas theme. The map launched on December 14th, 2022 at 6pm GMT. The Christmas update is set to come into effect on December 21st, 2022, and will run until January 4th, 2023.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.