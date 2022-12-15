25 New Upcoming Narrative-Driven Games of 2023

Credit: Ubisoft

Narrative-driven games add depth to the gaming experience that you just don’t get from button-smashing games. While there may be some confusion on what narrative-driven games entail, in this list we simply mean that the story is important and the main focus of the game. Each of these feels more like visiting a beloved book than logging on for a few hours with some friends. They are opportunities for you to get lost in a fantastic world as you adopt complex mission objectives as your own. Avenge your father, save the world, explore a new world, and more. Out of these 25 upcoming games that will be available in 2023, there’s bound to be a story that resonates with you.

25) Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes

Publisher: 505 Games

Developer: Rabbit and Bear Studio

Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

Release: 2023

From the creators of Suikoden comes a brand-new JRPG that already has the support of the masses. Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes was the top-funded video game Kickstarter project in 2020, and it’s set to be released on multiple platforms in 2023. With a classic 6-character battle system that utilizes 2D sprites and 3D backgrounds, the game also will feature an in-depth story that will intricately weave 100 character lives together. The story takes place in Allraan, a place where multiple cultures come together.

Nowa and Seign Kesling become friends despite their different backgrounds. But war is cruel and soon the young men find themselves on opposite sides of the battle due to their ideologies. Explore beautifully created biomes and villages while talking to the locals to learn more. Fight your way to your goals using the game’s turn-based combat, and build your team. If you’re a fan of deep JRPG storytelling, then this game is for you.

24) Gothic 1 Remake

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Developer: Alkimia Interactive

Platforms: Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, PC

Release: TBA

The remake of the 2001 game Gothic 1, aims to stay true to the source material while also bringing it into the modern gaming age. In a world where magic is real and King Rhobar II rules over the land of Myrtana, there’s a war raging. Orcs are swarming the Kingdom, so in an effort to gather more magical ore, the King sends all of the land’s prisoners to the mines. When magicians erect a barrier to keep them inside, however, something happens and suddenly the mines are their own Kingdom run by violent convicts. Players take on the role of a mysterious unnamed prisoner who is just trying to survive. The player’s choices will affect the story, as there are opportunities to survive many creatures, convicts, and the elements themselves.

23) Final Fantasy XVI

Publisher: Square Enix

Developer: Square Enix Creative

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Release: 2023

Final Fantasy XVI is the latest installment in the popular franchise. The RPG takes place in a fantasy world called Valisthea that has prospered from a horde of Mothercrystals. While six factions control Valisthea, they are all on the verge of conflict because of the spread of the Blight. While the game is set to have various gameplay modes, the main characters will each have their own backstory and fighting style.

22) Fable

Publisher: Microsoft

Developer: Playground Games

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S (Xbox exclusive), PC

Release: TBA

Despite just being called Fable, this upcoming game will actually be Fable 4. With a new developer team at the healm and lofty goals, Fable is meant to be a fresh start for the popular series after years of no new games, rather than a continuation of the series. Since one announcement trailer that involved a fairy being eaten by a frog, there hasn’t been much news. While remarkably little is known int he way of plot, we can guess that this is upcoming game will have a similar plot to the first game in the series. In a fiticious world called Albion, a young orphan boy is controlled by the players, whose choices not only affect the story but also the boy’s appearance. Bad deeds lead to a wicked appearance as well.

21) Dragon Age: Dreadwolf

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: BioWare

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S

Release: TBA

The long-awaited fourth game in the Dragon Age series is a little closer to a release date, having completed its Alpha stage. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf was originally meant to be a multiplayer adventure game that revolved around heists, but after several personnel changes over the years, the game is now exclusively singleplayer. The upcoming adventure RPG will take place in Tevinter Imperium after the events of Dragon Age: Inquisition, but the hero has not yet been named. So far, we know that the hero will not be a hero of prophecy, but they will be someone their enemies aren’t expecting. Cryptic, but we’ll take the game actually coming out sometime soon, so that we can enjoy the adventure.

20) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Publisher: PlayStation

Developer: Insomniac Games

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Release: 2023

In the golden-age of superhero games, the second game in the Spider-Man franchise is coming out in 2023. As a PlayStation 5 exclusive, players will get to dawn the uniform and take to the streets of New York City to take on a new bad guy. Playing as Peter Parker or Miles Morales, this singleplayer adventure game will deliver with the heart of Spider-Man and the combat against several different bad guys, including Venom. Though there won’t be a co-op mode, the ability to swing around and fight crime is still worth looking out for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

19) The Wolf Among Us 2

Publisher: Telltale Games

Developer: Telltale Games, AdHoc Studio

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release: 2023

For a lover of games with a distinct art style, this game looks amazing! A gritty, noir detective meets comic book-style fairytales in this episodic graphic adventure game that takes place 6 months after the prequel. Bigby is the Sheriff of Fabletown and The Big Bad Wolf. This winter, he’s taken on another case that threatens to tip off the NYPD of Fabletown’s existence. How Bigby takes on this new challenge will affect his entire city, but Bigby’s anger has such sharp teeth.

18) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC

Release: 2023

Five years after Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Cal must flee the Empire as the only remaining Jedi in the galaxy. Expanding on the characters, worlds, and stories of the space epic franchise, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor aims to bring players the same deep story telling and thrilling combat they’ve come to expect from the games. In order to create the best gaming experience possible, the upcoming game will only be available on the current gen hardware.

17) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo EPD

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Release: May 12, 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the latest installment of the Zelda franchise and sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Fans of the franchise already have plenty of expectations for this one, which is based off of an overabundance of ideas left over from the previous game’s DLCs. While all the heart and action will be the same, now players will get to explore a series of floating islands above Hyrule. Dive among the clouds, scale cliff sides, and hop from island to island using different landing pads. It looks like a blast.

16) Forspoken

Publisher: Square Enix

Developer: Luminous Productions

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release: January 24, 2023

Forspoken seems to be lining itself as a magical epic for the modern world. A young woman is transported against her will to a magical realm called Athia. While Athia was once beautiful and peaceful, an event called the Break caused a blight that twisted everything it touched. While the rulers have become evil sorceresses with domain over broken and monster-ridden lands, our heroine, Frey is unaffected. Mysteriously armed with a talking “cuff” and a huge arsenal of spells, Frey may be reluctant, but she is also certainly a hero. This open-world game allows players to explore, practice their magic, and make choices along the way. If you ever daydreamed of being whisked away to fight monsters with magical parkour and a cape, well then, Forspoken comes out in January.

15) Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S

Release: 2023

If you’re looking to wreak a little havoc, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League may be just what you need. As the fifth game in the Batman: Arkham series, the game will feature an open-world Metropolis with four playable characters: Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Harley Quinn, and King Shark. You can either switch between each character whenever you want or play with friends in a multiplayer co-op mode. In the game, brainiac has taken over Metropolis, brainwashing many of its citizens and most of the Justice League. So it’s up to the Suicide Squad to kill the Justice League and save the world. A crazy premise but it sounds kind of fun!

14) Black Myth: Wukong

Publisher: Game Science

Developer: Game Science

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Release: 2023

Black Myth: Wukong is a Souls-like action RPG that allows players to control the monkey warrior called Sun Wukong, The Destined One. As players travel across the land, they will be forced to fight giant monsters inspired by Chinese mythology and the source material, Journey to the West. Sun Wukong also has the ability to turn into a flying insect or giant monster.

13) Marvel’s Wolverine

Publisher: PlayStation

Developer: Insomniac Games

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Release: TBA

From the creators of Marvel’s Spider-Man comes a more raw and adult superhero game centering on our favorite grumpy X-Man. Marvel’s Wolverine was in early development just last year, so we don’t know a lot of the details. We do know that Insomniac Games intends to bring forth the heart of Wolverine, the X-Man with the ability to heal and retractable adamantium claws. Wolverine has been the main character in several movie adaptations, so we can guess the sort of gruff but genuinely good personality the character will have. Based on the teaser we’ve seen, it already looks like the team will tell his story well.

12) Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Publisher: SEGA

Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Release: 2023

The Like a Dragon franchise has two games coming out in 2023 and one mainline game coming out in 2024, and all of them will bring the deep storytelling and interesting combat style that fans have come to expect. Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name may have the longest title, but it will be the shortest of the games. It will serve as a bridge between mainline games in the series for the character Kazuma Kiryu, who you will see again in Like a Dragon 8.

Kiryu is hiding out at the Daidoji Temple but rent isn’t free. In return, he completes missions for the temple and lives by a codename. Though the game will only be about the length of 4-6 chapters of a regular game in the series, there are plenty of sidequests and stories in this combat-heavy adventure game. If you’re a frequent player of the series, you have to check this one out.

11) Wonder Woman

Publisher: Warner Brothers Games

Developer: Monolith Productions

Platforms: TBA

Release: TBA

Wonder Woman is called back home to Themyscira to help her people in the upcoming game simply titled Wonder Woman. In this singleplayer, open-world action game, an original story starring the golden lasso wielding superhero will take place in the DC Universe. So far, that’s all we know for sure as the game was only just announced last year. However, there is rumor that Monolith Productions may utilize their Nemesis system in the game, which allows players to influence the game’s narrative. This would give players unique playthrough experiences to enjoy. We can’t wait to learn more about this one!

10) Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release: TBA

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is a narrative-driven game being remade for fans to enjoy again or for the first time. As an unnamed Prince, you have the misfortune of being tricked by Vizier, a man who you and your father trusted. Vizier convinces you to use the Dagger of Time to release an ancient hour glass’s sands, but once released, the sands turn people all over the city into monsters that the Vizier controls. Along with the Princess, you’ll have to find a way to undo your mistake by hunting down the Vizier and reversing the curse. Even cooler, your dagger can turn back time, so even if you mess up, there’s another shot to take! There was a little snafu with the launch date, but it seems like Ubisoft Montreal still intends on releasing the game in 2023.

9) Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Publisher: Square Enix

Developer: Square Enix

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Release: 2023-2024

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is part two of three in a trilogy of games serving as a remake of the 1997 Final Fantasy VII. This game will pick up where Final Fantasy VII Remake left off, featuring the return of Cloud, Zack, and Sephirot, as the crew leaves Midgar on a new adventure. This journey will deliver new scenes in the wider world while still utilizing the combination of combat and exploration. While fans of the franchise will definitely want to play this one, it is being designed so that even players who have never played any of the other games will like it.

8) Like A Dragon: Ishin!

Publisher: SEGA

Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Release: February 21, 2023

Like A Dragon: Ishin! was technically released in 2014 but only in Japan. The remake that will be released globally is coming in early 2023, so you’ll get to enjoy this popular samurai action-adventure game soon! The main storyline follows the legendary Sakamoto Ryoma, a real historical figure credited with playing a major part in ending the era of the samurai. He is played by one of the main characters from the other Like A Dragon franchise though, and the setting is a fictitious 1860s Japanese city called Kyo loosely based on Kyoto.

Ryoma isn’t just slashing his way through samurai for no reason. His world is unfairly ruled by the shogunate, and he has a few personal missions as well. He wants to find the man who killed his father, and he wants to clear his name after being accused of murder. His interactions move the plot along to ultimate victory, but yes, in between, you get to wield your sword or revolver or both to fight a bunch of samurai. It’s an action-packed adventure story to look forward to.

7) Starfield

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X|S

Release: 2023

Starfield is the first original IP from Bethesda in 25 years and has been described as “Skyrim in space.” Players get to take on the role of a member of Constellation, an organization of space explorers in a future where humans have settled a huge amount of space. The Settled Systems extend 50 light-years out from our Solar System, so there is plenty to explore. The game takes place 20 years after the Colony War, which pitted the United Colonies against the Freestar Collective. From either a first or third-person perspective, you will explore an enormous open world full of surprises.

6) Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Publisher: Ubisoft, 20th Century Games

Developer: Massive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna

Release: TBA

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings the lush alien world of Pandora to our fingertips with this open-world action-adventure game. Play as one of the Na’vi as you explore the never before seen Western Frontier. While you explore in this standalone story, you’ll be fighting back members of the RDA who wish to destroy your home world. The first-person perspective and attention to detail makes it feel like you’re really there in the world made famous by the movie. The story seems to essentially be the same, except this time, you’re in control.

5) Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga

Publisher: Microsoft

Developer: Ninja Theory

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S

Release: TBA

Part-two of an action-adventure game with elements of psychological horror, Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga continues with the dark story of Senua, a Pict warrior dealing with psychosis. Though in her world, she is dealing with a curse, the writing team behind the game worked very hard to stay true to the mental health aspects for accuracy. Senua waged war on the gods in order to save the soul of her lover from Hela in the last game, but the brief trailers we have available show a continuation of dark rituals and otherworldly monsters. As Senua leads her people into battle against a giant, she comes to believe that she knows him. Who is this giant? What more is there to discover about Senua and her world? If the applauded writing behind the first game is anything to go on, the sequel is sure to be another engaging work of art.

4) Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Guerilla, Firesprite

Platforms: PlayStation VR2 (PS5)

Release: February 22, 2023

As far as narrative-driven games go, the Horizon series has such a compelling storyline. In the distant future, humanity has stepped back from technology, but mechanical beasts still roam the land. The previous Horizon games follow the story of a woman named Aloy on her journey across the new West Coast. Now, a spinoff game made especially for PlayStation VR2 on the PlayStation 5 has been announced for early 2023. Horizon: Call of the Mountain will follow a new character named Ryas. Through their eyes, you will explore the beautiful natural world that you’ve come to love while encountering the myths and monsters of the world. It will be a 360-degree adventure where you will need to scale mountains, slide along zip lines, and defend yourself with your trusty bow while you interact with new and recurring characters from the series.

3) Baldur’s Gate 3

Publisher: Larian Studios

Developer: Larian Studios

Platforms: PC (Windows, macOS)

Release: 2023

Magic, adventure, turn-based combat based on Dungeons & Dragons. Say no more! Baldur’s Gate III is the upcoming RPG from Larian Studios, and it has plenty of room for players to get invested in the story. After 120 years since the events of Baldur’s Gate II: Shadows of Amn, darkness has spread across the land again. This time, the playable character, created by the player, is held captive by the mind-flayers who infect them with a parasite. However, by a stroke of luck, the mind-flayers’ ship is attacked, and it crashes before the parasites can transform the hostages into mind-flayers themselves. Now the player and a crew of other heroes must find a way to get rid of their parasites and save the world from this new invasion. The game is currently available as an early release, but next year, the full version will be available to play!

2) Hogwarts Legacy

Publisher: Warner Bros. Games

Developer: Avalanche Software

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

Release: February 10, 2023

Hogwarts Legacy is the wizarding experience Harry Potter fans have been waiting for. In a completely open world, explore Hogwarts in the 1800s, long before Harry and his friends were even born. Your character is yours to customize, all the way down to your house. The surrounding Hogsmeade and Forbidden Forest are also free to explore, and you’ll take many of those classes you were looking forward to as a kid.

As for the narrative, your character will be customizable, but your destiny will be left to your actions. As a fifth-year, you will explore an ancient evil in the bowels of Hogwarts, and it wouldn’t be a Hogwarts story if you didn’t accidentally put the wizarding world in danger. However, your choices will determine what kind of wizard you are as well as the fate of the world. There will be mysteries to uncover and decisions to make while you explore all of the magic and darkness the world has to offer.

1) The Expanse: A Telltale Series

Publisher: Telltale Games

Developer: Telltale Games, Deck Nine

Platforms: TBA

Release: TBA

If you couldn’t get enough of the space adventure TV series, you may want to keep an eye out for the video game! The Expanse: A Telltale Series plot is still in its secrecy stage, but there are a few things we know about it so far. The game will take place in as a pre-quel to the Amazon Prime series, The Expanse, and follow the popular and complex character Camina Drummer. In a future where humanity has colonized the Solar System, the politics between Earth, Mars, and the Asteroid Belt is cut-throat and hostile. As a Belter, Drummer has had a tough life, but she’s about to face even more difficult choices that you will help her make. Drummer and her team of scavengers will have to search the wreckage of ships, but one day they come across a gruesome slaughter. From that point on, every decision XO Drummer makes will affect her ship and crew’s future, and they will turn Drummer into the ruthless leader we come to know in the TV series. Deck Nine is the same team that brought us Life is Strange, so keep an eye out for this one!