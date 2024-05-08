The Forever Winter CEO Speaks About If The Games Multiplayer Or Not

Our team Gameranx had the opportunity to speak with the CEO of The Forever Winter, a PvE game that is launching for PC by Fun Dog Studios. The CEO, Miles Williams spoke with Gameranx about the game, and even though the game won’t be releasing for a little bit, but Miles gave a lot more information about the game and what players can expect it from.

Upon being asked about if the game was strictly created to be a multiplayer-focused game, or if players only play the game along, Miles replied with:

“Players can drop in the game alone but have the choice to recruit AI-driven squadmates to help get through the carnage. It’s definitely a lot more rewarding to get through the battlefield with your squad all intact. This was largely inspired by a love of games like Freedom Fighters, Graw, Brothers in Arms Conflict Desert Storm, and quite a few others. It’s a bit of a lost mechanic and we gotta bring it back because it was beautiful.”

With that being said, the game will only be PvE and not PvP. A Squad will be filled up of only four players or AI bots if no players are present. Next, Gameranx asked Miles if how big of parties players can expect to see in the game and if they will be other teams looking for loot as well.

“Squads of up to four players (or AI-driven squadmates) either fight or sneak by the hordes of enemies. Because our game is all about a massive power imbalance between you and the enemy, we intentionally chose to steer away from PvP. This game isn’t fair but it is somewhat balanced – and that’s by design. The enemy will pretty much always be stronger than you. And that just doesn’t work for PvP! So, it’s PvE only, meaning you won’t see other player squads, but you will see the other NPC factions fighting.”