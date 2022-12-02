AEW: Fight Forever Will Still Feature CM Punk

There is a big anticipated video game coming out for wrestling fans. While WWE mainly dominated the entertainment sport, especially within the video game industry, AEW is hoping to bring out some stiff competition. Their first video game release is inbound, but since the game’s announcement, AEW: Fight Forever, there have been some dramatic changes to the company. Despite this, don’t expect any of the already unveiled wrestlers to be removed from the game.

With AEW: Fight Forever, the game was highlighted to feature some notable characters that might not be present in the company. For starters, Cody Rhodes has moved back to WWE, but he will still be featured in the upcoming AEW title. Although the big focus here is what the future for CM Punk will consist of. The reaction was incredibly positive when the wrestler made his debut on AEW. CM Punk was seemingly in great spirits, and fans were ecstatic to find him in the ring once again.

That didn’t last very long. In a very public dispute, a backstage brawl occurred featuring CM Punk, and since then, he’s been vacant. The official word is that the wrestler would be out for surgery as he tore a muscle within his arm. So there weren’t any expectations of the wrestler popping back into the ring for a considerable time. The problem is we don’t know if CM Punk will continue working at AEW or if the company will buy out his contract due to the brawl. What we do know is that CM Punk will remain a playable character in AEW: Fight Forever.

Recently Sportskeeda reached out to a spokesperson within AEW asking about CM Punk continuing to be featured within AEW: Fight Forever. According to the spokesperson, any wrestler that was already showcased in the game will remain on the virtual roster. If there was any reason a wrestler would be pulled from the video game, then you’ll find a statement being issued before the game’s release. Despite this move, it does look like a new key art has been used since then, as the original featuring CM Punk is claimed to be a placeholder.

Meanwhile, for those who want to play AEW Fight Forever, we’re still waiting on a release date to be unveiled. Currently, the game is only slated to release in 2023 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. For now, you can check out the game trailer for the upcoming title in the video embedded above.

