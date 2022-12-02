Disney Speedstorm’s CGI PlayStation Trailer Is Out Now

Disney Speedstorm has officially been delayed until 2023 which is sad but now that we have a new trailer, we know for sure that it is going to be worth the wait. This game is a lot like Mario Kart in the sense that you race around fun worlds as your favorite characters. The game will be free-to-play but we can all probably expect to see that the game will have in-game purchases…maybe something like a Battle Pass but we don’t know yet. Take a look at the trailer below.

Key Features

Disney and Pixar Go Full Battle Racing – An incredible cast of characters including Captain Jack Sparrow, Mulan, Mickey Mouse, Sulley, the Beast, and more are suited and revving up for racing combat. Upgrade each racer’s stats and make the most of their unique skills that can impact the outcome of a single race and dramatically change the way you play the game!

– An incredible cast of characters including Captain Jack Sparrow, Mulan, Mickey Mouse, Sulley, the Beast, and more are suited and revving up for racing combat. Upgrade each racer’s stats and make the most of their unique skills that can impact the outcome of a single race and dramatically change the way you play the game! Arcade Racing Redefined – Anyone can pick up and play Disney Speedstorm but mastering skills and techniques like timing your nitro boosts, precisely drifting around corners, and adapting to dynamic track environments are crucial to dominating each race.

– Anyone can pick up and play Disney Speedstorm but mastering skills and techniques like timing your nitro boosts, precisely drifting around corners, and adapting to dynamic track environments are crucial to dominating each race. Racing Together Has Never Been Easier – Pick your racer and speed through action-packed tracks solo or challenge friends in local and remote multiplayer modes. You can even face off with players from around the globe to become an online legend.

– Pick your racer and speed through action-packed tracks solo or challenge friends in local and remote multiplayer modes. You can even face off with players from around the globe to become an online legend. Disney and Pixar-Inspired Racetracks – Start your engine in environments inspired by some of your favorite Disney and Pixar films. From the docks of Pirates of the Caribbean‘s Pirates Island track to the wilds of The Jungle Book‘s Jungle Ruins map, and even racing on the Great Wall of China itself from Mulan or the Scare Floor from Monsters, Inc., you can experience these worlds from a fresh, exciting perspective geared specifically for racing!

– Start your engine in environments inspired by some of your favorite Disney and Pixar films. From the docks of Pirates of the Caribbean‘s Pirates Island track to the wilds of The Jungle Book‘s Jungle Ruins map, and even racing on the Great Wall of China itself from Mulan or the Scare Floor from Monsters, Inc., you can experience these worlds from a fresh, exciting perspective geared specifically for racing! Customize to Your Own Style – Choose your favorite racer’s suit, and a flashy kart livery, and show off stylish wheels and wings — all of this and more is possible with the extensive customization features in the game!

– Choose your favorite racer’s suit, and a flashy kart livery, and show off stylish wheels and wings — all of this and more is possible with the extensive customization features in the game! New Content Racing Your Way – The action never slows down thanks to fresh seasonal content always around the corner. New Disney and Pixar racers will be added regularly, bringing special skills for you to master (or overcome), and unique tracks will be created often, to pump fresh strategy into the mix. Support characters, environments, customization options, and collectibles will also drop in regularly, so there’s always more to experience.

Disney Speedstorm will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC by downloading from Steam, Epic Games Store, or even the Microsoft Store in 2023.

Source.