Disney Speedstorm Has Gotten A Release Update

Many people have mixed feelings about Disney Speedstorm…some think it is a copy of Mario Kart while others know that this game has some serious potential of being great. Disney fans all over are looking forward to being able to race as their favorite Disney and Pixar characters…we are unsure just how many characters will be coming to the game, but we can be hoping that more will be added as the game. Unfortunately though, the game won’t be releasing in 2022 like we had hoped, and below is a message from the team working on the game letting us know about the delay and when to expect the game.

Statement on the current status of the game’s release window from the Disney Speedstorm team

We have been working diligently to craft an amazing racing experience for Disney Speedstorm, capturing our vision of the exciting magic fans enjoy in their favorite Disney and Pixar characters and games. We want fans to not only be entertained but to enjoy a fast-paced and competitive racing experience they will return to play for years to come.

With this in mind and after careful consideration, we have decided to delay the worldwide release of Disney Speedstorm to meet our expectations and provide players with a more immersive racing experience, customization offerings, game modes, and more.

Fans are invited to join us on the speedway when Disney Speedstorm launches in 2023 on PC and Consoles.

We appreciate all of the feedback and support we’ve received from fans who participated in the beta earlier this year and our followers on social. We plan to keep fans up to speed on our progress with regular updates on these features as we head toward launch, so stay tuned for more over the next several weeks!

We’d like to thank our community for their invaluable feedback and can’t wait for you to see what the team has been working hard to bring you.

From the Disney Speedstorm Team

