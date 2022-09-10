Monsters Inc. Cast Join Disney Speedstorm Roster

Announced in February of this year, Disney Speedstorm is having a crack at the arcade racing crown that Nintendo so firmly wears thanks to the incredible success of the Mario Kart franchise. The team at Gameloft Barcelona have been hard at work crafting a new kart racer, but at the time of the reveal, many felt that the game would be swallowed up by the reveal, during the same Nintendo Direct, of dozens of new tracks coming to the beloved Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Now, as more becomes clear about the game, we’re beginning to learn that the title may in fact be a stunning, and worthy competitor. Today, at Disney’s D23 Games Showcase, more footage has been revealed confirming Disney’s intent to take it up to Nintendo’s premiere racer.

Today’s trailer teased the presence of Pirates of the Caribbean with Jack Sparrow being revealed as a racer, Mulan and her dragon rocket car, and several familiar faces from the Monsters Inc. franchise including Sully, Mike Wazowski, Randall, and Celia as well as a track based upon the beloved scare-extracting series of movies.

The game does not yet have a release window, although Gameloft still promises that we’ll be playing the game in 2022, though this latest trailer has done nothing to instill any more hope in the hearts of fans that 2022 will in fact be when the game launches across PC and consoles.

For those needing more context about the game, Gameloft and Disney provide the following through a press release:

Disney Speedstorm is a hero-based combat racing game featuring iconic Disney and Pixar heroes and villains re-imagined as high-speed road warriors, with racetracks inspired by their unique worlds. An incredible lineup of racers will include Captain Jack Sparrow, Mulan, Mickey Mouse, Sulley, the Beast and more, suited-up and revving up for racing action. Upgrade each racer’s stats and make the most of their unique skills, which can impact the outcome of a single race and dramatically change the way to play! From the docks of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean to the wilds of The Jungle Book, and even racing on the Great Wall of China seen in Mulan or the Scare Floor from Disney and Pixar’s Monsters, Inc., players can experience these worlds from a fresh, exciting perspective geared specifically for racing! Players will be able to speed through action-packed tracks solo, or challenge friends in local and remote multiplayer modes, with Disney Speedstorm supporting cross-platform play. Additionally, the action never slows down thanks to fresh content always around the corner. New Disney and Pixar racers will be added regularly, and unique tracks will be released often, to pump fresh strategy into the mix. More details will be announced closer to launch.

Disney Speedstorm is slated for release on PC and consoles later in 2022, on an undetermined date.

Source