Ty The Tasmanian Tiger 4 Coming To Switch

Who needs the third entry in a series anyway?

Ty The Tasmanian Tiger, one of Australia’s most renowned video game exports has been gradually on the comeback track over recent years, with the first two entries, Ty The Tasmanian Tiger, and Ty The Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue having both been remastered in recent years. Today, in celebration of the franchise’s 20th birthday, the franchise’s original developers Krome Studios have announced that the team is working on a re-release of the fourth core entry in the series, skipping the third for an undeclared reason.

In a message via the studio’s Insider email to fans and media, Krome outlines the origins and reasons behind the fourth entry being brought to the Nintendo Switch. Currently, there are no outlined plans for other platforms.

Amazing! 20 years ago, on September 10, 2002, Ty the Tasmanian Tiger launched in North America on PlayStation 2, Nintendo GameCube and Xbox! We’d like to take this opportunity to say TA, MATES! It’s been a rippa of a ride, and we’re delighted that you love the little guy as much as we do. Cheers! Krome Studios is chuffed to announce that Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns is in development with an enhanced edition for Nintendo Switch showing off a new side of everyone’s favorite Aussie hero! “Our creative passion for spinning a yarn has been poured into fresh motion-comic cutscenes as well as hitting the recording studio with some of our old mates and some new ones,” shares Robert Walsh, CEO of Krome Studios

Ty The Tasmanian Tiger 4 is receiving a glow-up in several ways. The game will now include full English voiceover work, and will benefit from all of the other standard improvements that come with remasters, from improved textures, audio, and more. Krome is even adding new music altogether. Krome’s Audio Director, George Stamatiadis said the following:

“There’s double the amount of music on the new version of TY4. Players of the original TY4 will definitely notice.” Steve Stamatiadis also added “It’s great that a world we made 20 years ago is still a huge well of nostalgia and inspiration. I’m glad to continue the Southern Rivers saga for the TY fans, but it’s also a great jumping-in point for newcomers. Come on in, the water’s beaut!”

In summarising the features present in this remaster, Krome provided the following about the Switch version:

Play as TY and collect over 20 skins, including all his friends from Bush Rescue!

40 levels of adventures in the Australian Outback.

Multiple game modes: Adventure, Time Attack, Turkey Chase, and Danger Arena

Newly recorded English Voiceovers.

Remastered cutscenes bring to life the next chapter of the TY story.

Audio Director’s cut. New covers of old songs, cutscenes and brand-new tracks.

In-game text: English, Français, Deutsch, Español, Italiano and 日本語

Defeat enemies by freezing, zapping, and more with 11 varieties of boomerangs to choose from.

No release date for Ty The Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns has yet been outlined.

