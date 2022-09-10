Cult of the Lamb: How to Get All Holy Talismans | Fleeces Guide

Cult of the Lamb has already distinguished itself as one of the best indie games of the year. With its winning combination of dark, macabre humor and its cute and cuddly art style, the game is as hilariously unnerving as it is utterly sweet. However, the game also features elements of rogue-lites, and when it comes to these occasionally challenging battles, you’re going to want any edge you can get. That’s why we’re going to tell you how to get all of the Holy Talisman pieces and, in turn, unlock all six Fleeces for you to use. Please note that you shouldn’t do the final one of these five quests if you haven’t beaten Ratau and his four friends at Knucklebones yet.

How to Find All Holy Talisman Pieces in Cult of the Lamb

The first Holy Talisman quest you’ll unlock is from the Fisherman in Pilgrim’s Passage. The Fisherman will task you with catching four different kinds of fish: a lobster, a crab, a squid, and an octopus. To catch these, play the fishing minigame by casting out your line and tapping the respective button to keep your lure sign lined up with the green fish indicator. Once you’ve caught each of the four different types of fish, you can trade each for a Holy Talisman piece, completing your first set.

The second Holy Talisman quest focuses on the leader of the Mushroom Cult in Spore Grotto. He will give you four tasks to complete. The first two are simple enough: collect 10 Mushroom Menticide, then 20 more of the item, and gift them to Sozo for your first two pieces. After that, he’ll teach you the Brainwashing ritual and ask you to return once you’ve completed it. After you’ve done so, you’ll unlock the final quest, which is building a Mushroom Sculpture from the blueprint he gives you. After it’s built, return for the last piece of your second Holy Talisman in Cult of the Lamb.

Next, you’re going to have to head over to Smuggler’s Sanctuary. There you’ll meet Plimbo, who will task you with replaying all four of the main areas after you’ve killed their respective cult leaders. To do so, you’ll have to replay one dungeon cycle in each area in order to unlock the new boss. All you have to do is defeat all four of these new bosses and bring their eyes to Plimbo to earn your next Holy Talisman set.

Then comes the fourth set, which is actually really easy to get if you’ve got the followers to spare. All you have to do is sacrifice four of your cult followers using Midas’ throne at Midas’ Cave. Each one is worth a piece of a Holy Talisman in Cult of the Lamb, completing another.

Finally, for the fifth set, you need to find a special location in four areas where you can see a crescent symbol. Note: these can ONLY be found at night. At Pilgrim’s Passage, you’ll find the first one on the dock, which will introduce you to a sinister stranger who will ask for a fish. Give him one for your first piece.

Next, you’ll find him in Spore Grotto just to the left of the shop on the left, where he’ll ask for a follower. He’ll ask for two more in his third appearance at the edge of the dock at Smuggler’s Sanctuary. Finally, he’ll ask for Ratau in Midas’ Cave, back and to the right from the Tarot Card tent. Give him your friend to unlock both the last piece of Holy Talisman and a very rare skin, both of which are important for trophy and achievement hunters, as each is tied to one.