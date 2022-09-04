Cult of the Lamb: How to Keep Your Followers Fed | Food Guide

In a gaming market that is becoming increasingly saturated with new indie titles on a regular basis, games like Cult of the Lamb help to remind us why the indie space is still the most innovative and exciting place in the gaming space. Utterly charming and delightfully macabre, Massive Monster’s genre mash-up is a totally addictive breath of fresh air that will keep you glued to your console until you’ve finished it off.

However, if you want to keep your cult happy in Cult of the Lamb, you’re going to need to keep them fed. Fear not, though; that’s why we’ve put together this handy guide to make sure you have plenty of options to choose from in terms of doing precisely that.

How To Keep Your Followers Fed in Cult of the Lamb

There are a number of different strategies that you can implement to make sure your followers don’t go hungry in Cult of the Lamb, but by far the most effective is just to set up a bunch of farming plots early on and make sure to keep them filled with seeds and watered every day. If you want even better results, you can use the poop you clean up around the camp as fertilizer as well.

Furthermore, once you’ve unlocked the scarecrow, you can use that to keep birds from stealing your crops. If you’re low on seeds, fear not, as to the left of the four realms is a seed vendor who will sell them to you for gold. You can also go fishing once you’ve met the fisherman in the Dark Woods, and the fish repopulate at the pier several times a day. You also may have noticed the spiders and fireflies around your camp. Well, guess what, you can catch and eat those as well

If you’re looking for a more creative solution, though, you can also make grass gruel as well. This can be unlocked through your crown by selecting the food option when it comes to issuing new doctrines. However, it can also be unlocked by one of your followers, who might just suggest it randomly, giving you the option earlier. If things get even more desperate, there are… ahem… other ideas you can use as well.

Two other options that you can unlock fairly early on are the ability to feed your sacrificed or dead followers to the cult or even make up a poop puree. Yes, you can make your cult members eat poop in Cult of the Lamb, and one particularly adamant follower might even ask for the privilege of consuming fecal matter early on in the game.

Honestly, grass, cannibalism, and poop-eating are only short-term solutions, as all three can make your followers sick, meaning they won’t be of much use to you. Still, if you need to keep morale up, then, by all means, do what you have to do. As you go further in the game, though, you should have more than enough food collected through farming, fishing, and adventuring to keep your cult going strong. Furthermore, you’ll unlock fasting or feasts as you progress as well, giving you even more options to keep everyone’s tummies full or make them faithful enough that they see starving as a virtue.