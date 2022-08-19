What is Cult of The Lamb

Cult of The Lamb is a dungeon crawler in which players can start their own cult. Players are able to build their own communities for their cult members to exist. Inhabited by woodland creatures for the player to sway to their side, players seek to become a supreme cult leaders.

Cult of The Lamb tasks players who have been saved by an unknown force to form a cult in their name. With the goal of making your cult as populated and powerful as possible. This is a rogue-like where you will travel through the dungeon, taking down enemies and gathering goods.

You collect items to help build your cult up and will use a unique skill tree with perks to grant your cult different abilities. The game is essentially a combination of a dungeon crawler and a sim; it’s just themed around a comedic premise.

You will find themes like cannibalism in your perk, and you are playing as a possessed lamb. Your ultimate goal is of course, to amass a large number of followers, but every playthrough can feel a bit different.

Is Cult of The Lamb a Hard Game?

No, Cult of The Lamb is not necessarily a difficult game like some rogue-likes are. When you start the game, you will go through a quick tutorial phase. Once this is finished, you will be given the choice of four different difficulty levels:

Easy

Medium

Hard

Extra Hard

If you want a leisurely experience just enjoying the absurdity of the game, then go with Easy. If you to make the game, a struggle then go for hard or extra hard. Just keep in mind that like most games in this genre, things quickly get frustrating when you turn up the difficulty.