Who is Kandake in Genshin Impact

Here is everything you need to know about Kandake or Candace in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact is a huge game with a large roster of characters. Along with the new region of Sumeru comes new mystery surrounding the upcoming characters. While a good portion of the Sumeru characters has already been shown, there are a few that are being left as a mystery. The most popular of which is called Kandake or Candance

What Does Kandake Look Like in Genshin Impact?



Kandake is a bit of a mystery as HoYoverse hasn’t officially confirmed her as a playable character. What we do know comes from reliable leakers who have posted a supposive model of the character. Here is the Twitter link that shows Kandake’s model.

Previously a drawing circulated of the character that was said to look incredibly similar to her. This model has been confirmed by a credible leaker, though, so it looks like it’s an official design. Keep in mind that HoYoverse may change it before it’s officially released.

When Will Kandake Release in Genshin Impact?

Right now, the rumor is that Kandake will officially release in Genshin Impact 3.1. This should always be taken with a grain of salt, as we have yet to see her mentioned in-game. Along with this info, we also learned that Kandake is supposed to have the following characteristics.

Vision: Hydro

Hydro Weapon: Polearm

Polearm Rarity: 4-Star

If this is true, then Kandake will be the first Hydro polearm user in the game. It is not yet known what type of role she will play yet, as she could easily fall into either a support or DPS role.In addition, she currently doesn’t seem to have any link to the upcoming first part of the Sumeru story arc, but this could change due to how the game is going to be released in the next four updates.