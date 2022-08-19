Death Stranding Confirmed For PC Game Pass, Coming August 23

After speculation in recent days on Xbox Game Pass’ social media and beyond, it’s now been confirmed that Death Stranding is heading to the service. However, the highly popular and somewhat divisive game will only be available on PC Game Pass. Those with a subscription and able to play the game on PC will be able to dive into the action on August 23.

A new post up on Xbox Wire has confirmed the addition of Death Stranding, the 2019 action title from Kojima Productions into its PC Game Pass lineup. The game was launched as a PlayStation exclusive before heading to PC via Steam in 2020. This marks the first time that Death Stranding has made its way into the Microsoft ecosystem. The inclusion of the game for PC will most likely be down to publishers 505 Games, who control its PC port. However, its absence from Xbox consoles shouldn’t come as a surprise, given that Sony still decides about the game’s console status. Either way, this is great news for those Xbox and Microsoft PC gamers who haven’t had a chance to play the game at all yet, as it’ll now be included as part of their subscription.

Death Stranding takes place against a backdrop of a series of mysterious cataclysmic events. With strange supernatural creatures littering Earth’s landscape and humanity’s demise close at hand, players are thrust into an action-packed world of oddities. As protagonist Sam Porter Bridges, players will need to traverse this strange new world and attempt to save human life from extinction. The game features performances from actors Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, and Lindsay Wagner.

Players on Windows 10 and 11 PCs will be able to enjoy a number of visual and quality-based features in Death Stranding on Game Pass. These include ultrawide mode, photo mode and a high frame rate when playing. In addition, the game will be getting a fair bit of crossover content from “some very well-known franchises,” although it’s currently unknown as to what these may be. It’s also been revealed that a number of unlockable items will be available in the PC Game Pass edition of Death Stranding. These include a colour variant of the Chiral Gold / Omnireflector “Ludens Mask” Sunglasses, a Gold and Silver Power Skeleton, a Gold and Silver All-Terrain Skeleton and the Gold and Silver Armor Plate.

Although the game won’t be featured in the Xbox Game Pass console library, its addition to PC Game Pass is a great step forward. An entire new audience of gamers will now be able to access director Hideo Kojima’s first title, which many consider to be a masterpiece. Others have varying opinions on the game’s central premise and interesting gameplay mechanics. Either way, a new community of players will now have the opportunity to try out the game and decide for themselves, which is always a good thing.

Death Stranding will be available on PC Game Pass for Windows 10 and 11 PCs on August 23.

