Dragon’s Dogma 2: How To Unlock All MAISTER Skills | ‘Maister of Maisters’ Guide

Maisters are the champions of each vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2. There’s an exemplar of the ten job classes hidden somewhere and befriending them can be incredibly tricky — and incredibly rewarding. Some of the best Weapon Skills in the game are hidden behind these secret interactions. Helping out Maisters is never as straightforward as it seems, and many of these characters can be easily missed if you aren’t carefully completing everything. If you want to know where to find all the Maisters to acquire those powerful skills, we’ve got all the info you need.

Fighter | Maister Guide

Location: Harve Village

Complete the quest ‘Home Is Where the Hearth Is‘ in Melve — Ulrika will escape town. Make sure to do this before doing the Coronation in the main story. Visit Harve Village after rescuing it by completing ‘Scaly Invaders’ and you’ll find Ulrika.

If she hasn’t appeared in Harve, rest and way a few days. Talk to Ulrika, then travel back to Melve and talk to Lennart. Help the villagers at Melve by arming them. You can acquire free weapons from the armory in town by jumping through the open rooftop. Deliver the weapons and help the villagers escape town. After everyone escapes town, go to Harve Village to complete the quest. Talk to Lennart once he arrives and he’ll give you the Fighter-Maister Skill.

Thief | Maister Guide

Location: Nameless Village

Begin the quest ‘The Nameless Village‘ from Captain Brant in Vernworth. This quest is available before the Coronation. The village is located east of Vernworth. There are two Maisters in the village — one of them is false. Go up the hill and talk to the NPC in the Old Noble Manor. Bring him the letter in the house to the right of the inn, up the path. He’ll give you a false Maister skill.

To meet the true Maister, look for a large hole to the left of the Old Noble Manor. Drop down and navigate the platforms to reach the secret Thieve’s Guild lair. The true maister will give you information on the False Sovran and reward you with a Thief-Maister Skill.

Archer | Maister Guide

Location: Sacred Arbor

Reach Vernworth and talk to the Elf near Roderick’s Smithy to begin the quest ‘Gift of the Bow‘ by gifting the Elf a Vermund Bow. Finish this quest and the Elf will return in two days at the same location in Vernworth. Next, complete ‘A Trial of Archery‘ and enter the dungeon. After rescuing the Elf’s girlfriend from the Ogre, you’ll automatically earn the trust of the Archer-Maister. He’ll give you a powerful skill tome.

Mage | Maister Guide

Location: Eini’s House

Travel north of Melve Village to discover a lonely cottage in the mountains. You’ll encounter an old lady and a girl talking. Return after two days and you’ll find the little lady alone. This will begin the quest ‘Spellbound‘ — she’ll request rare grimoires. You’ll need to find three out of five of the books.

Trysha will only accept the genuine version of these books. After finding them, make forgeries at Ibrahim’s Scrap Store in Checkpoint Rest Town. You’ll need them for a future quest.

We’ll cover how to find three books in the next entry.

After giving at least three books, return after a few days have passed to find Trysha going nuts. Don’t attack her! Wait for her to get tired, then grab her. Wait for a few more days, and you’ll be rewarded with both a Mage and a Sorcerer Maister Skill.

Sorcerer | Maister Guide

Location: Checkpoint Rest Town

Put on the Courtly Clothes and approach Myrddin’s Home at the top of the hill in the residential area of Checkpoint Rest Town. if you’re wearing Courtly Clothes, he’ll let you inside. Talking to him will begin the quest ‘The Sorcerer’s Appraisal‘ — he’ll request five rare Grimoires just like Trysha. These are the same Grimoires Trysha wants for her quest.

Myrddin will accept forgeries of the books while Trysha will not. Like Trysha, you only need to find three out of five books to complete the quest.

There are five relatively easy Tomes you can acquire. Here’s a quick rundown. Some of these tomes will ONLY be available after starting the quest.

Let There Be Light is located in Myrrdin’s Home on the second floor. To steal it, jump or levitate from the stone wall to the balcony. Rush inside and grab it from the desk, then escape using the balcony.

is located in Myrrdin’s Home on the second floor. To steal it, jump or levitate from the stone wall to the balcony. Rush inside and grab it from the desk, then escape using the balcony. Nation’s Death Knell is found in the Waterfall Cave to the northeast of Borderwatch Outpost. This cave has a Chimera creature inside — skip it and find a way to the upper level. There’s a spooky magic library with a large chest. Open it to get this grimoire. It will also summon a Lich, which you don’t have to fight.

is found in the Waterfall Cave to the northeast of Borderwatch Outpost. This cave has a Chimera creature inside — skip it and find a way to the upper level. There’s a spooky magic library with a large chest. Open it to get this grimoire. It will also summon a Lich, which you don’t have to fight. Howling Blizzard is dropped from the same chest as Nation’s Death Knell. You’ll get both for opening this chest.

is dropped from the same chest as Nation’s Death Knell. You’ll get both for opening this chest. Fulminous Shield is sold by the NPC vendor near the entrance to Melve Village. Even if you’ve completed the quest to help the residents escape, the travelling merchant will still be located near the Oxcart. He sells this grimoire for 5,000 gold.

is sold by the NPC vendor near the entrance to Melve Village. Even if you’ve completed the quest to help the residents escape, the travelling merchant will still be located near the Oxcart. He sells this grimoire for 5,000 gold. Towering Earth is given by the Magistrate after rescuing him from ‘The Caged Magistrate’ quest. You’ll need to do this before the Coronation — and you’ll need to send him to the Gracious Hand’s Vault when breaking him out of prison. If you’ve done that, go down and visit the vault and he’ll give you this tome. He’ll only do this after you’ve started the Sorcerer’s quest.

Warrior | Maister Guide

Location: Beren’s Childhood Home

This is another complicated one. Travel north of Melve to find the Moonglow Garden. Nearby, you’ll find Beren’s Tent. Talk to him later in the day and you’ll begin the quest ‘Claw Them Into Shape‘. Bring Beren four weapons, which you can just buy from the nearby outpost, then travel to Vernworth.

Near the north Oxcart, a recruit will stumble into you. Send him to Beren, then return and progress the quest. Continue this quest until you begin ‘Beren’s Final Lesson‘. Complete this until Beren is fired from his trainer job. After that, travel to the Checkpoint Rest Town. On the Battahl side of the border, check the small house called Beren’s Childhood Home. Talk to him and you’ll learn the Warrior-Maister’s Ability.

Mystic Spearhand | Maister Guide

Location: Dragonsbreath Tower

In the far southwest of the map, reach the canyon south of Bakbattahl and cross the bridge to the jungle hills. Climb the mountain to discover a ruin called Dragonsbreath Tower. A powerful mutant drake is located at the top. The Mystic Spearhand-Maister, Siggurd, will request to aid you in the hunt. Join him and defeat the unique drake at the top of the castle. Defeat it to earn your powerful Maister skill.

Trickster | Maister Guide

Location: Reverent Shrine

Found in the east side of the Enoa’Battahl Forest, the Diviner’s Temple is where you’ll unlock the Trickster Vocation by talking to the ghostly woman inside. Climb the ladder on the left side of the temple and look at the very front. You’ll find the true version of the Maister sitting on the stone architecture. Approach her and she’ll give you her Trickster-Maister skill.

Magick Archer | Maister Guide

Location: Volcanic Island Camp

Go to the west side of Volcanic Island Camp to find an ailing Dwarf. Deliver three herbs to start the quest ‘Put a Spring in Thy Step‘ — help the dwarf by travelling to the Windwalker’s Home, then escorting him to Volcanic Island Camp. Reach the camp safely and access the Hot Springs. If you succeed, the Magick Archer-Maister will appear and give you the ultimate Weapon Skill.

Warfarer | Maister Guide

Location: Volcanic Island Camp

Talk to the drunk man outside the Hotsprings to begin the quest ‘The Sotted Sage‘ where he’ll request three jugs of Newt Liqueur. Bring him three of these extremely rare items and you’ll earn the Warfarer Vocation and the Maister Skill at the same time.

Newt Liqueur can be found in the Windwalker’s Home and in the Forbidden Magick Research Lab in Bakbattahl. If you have Fruit Wine, this can also be used to craft Next Liqueur.

If you sold any, you can find more at Higg’s Tavern Stand. Place a bundle into the wooden gate enclosure outside the tavern while wearing a Beastren Mask, which you can buy from Ibrahim’s Scrap Store, and you’ll be able to purchase all three Liqueur items you need.

And that’s how to get all the powerful Maister Weapon Skills. Getting them all in a single playthrough is a huge pain, but now you can sit back and enjoy your crazy powers for all the Vocations you haven’t even started unlocking yet.