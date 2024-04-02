Dragon’s Dogma 2: How To Unlock All Vocations

From the Trickster to the Mystic Spearhand to the Magick Archer, here's how to unlock your innate abilities.

Explore all the ways you can destroy monsters in Dragon’s Dogma 2 with all six unlockable vocations — we’ve unlocked them all and now you can unlock them too. Some of these vocations are essential for your enjoyment of the game, giving your Pawns and you more abilities to play around with. Augments are unlocked permanently as you rank up a Vocation, giving you more options to boost your Arisen, and the later Warfarer job gives you access to everything you’ve unlocked so far. You’ll want to check out everything, so here’s the basics for unlocking six more vocations as early as possible.

Warrior & Sorcerer | Advanced Vocation Guide

The Warrior and Sorcerer are the first Advanced Vocations you can unlock when you reach the capital city of Vernworth.

Go to the Vernworth Vocation Guild and talk to the Vocations NPC to begin the Vocation Frustration quest.

and talk to the Vocations NPC to begin the quest. Talk to Roderick at Roderick’s Smithy in the Merchant Quarter. He’ll send you to Trevo Mine in the north. Acquire a Greatsword and an Archistaff to unlock both vocations.

Mystic Spearhand | Advanced Vocation Guide

The Mystic Spearhead is a powerful melee Advanced Vocation that utilizes magic abilities. You’ll find it in Harve Village to the west of Vernworth.

Go to Harve Village — a small fishing town to the west of Vernworth. As you arrive, the Scaly Invaders quest will automatically begin. Defeat the Saurians attacking the town.

— a small fishing town to the west of Vernworth. As you arrive, the quest will automatically begin. Defeat the Saurians attacking the town. Return in two days and defeat another Saurian attack. The villagers will return to the town.

Once the town is partially restored, go to the Coastal Hut on the town map. Talk to the NPC Sigurd inside to learn this vocation.

Trickster | Advanced Vocation Guide

The Trickster is a strange Advanced Vocation that gives you the power to summon doppelgangers, take over enemies and support your team of pawns.

Reach the nation of Battahl in the south. You’ll unlock this area by progressing the story — or you can travel through Guerco Cavern near the Bridg of Theodracus the second.

in the south. You’ll unlock this area by progressing the story — or you can travel through near the Bridg of Theodracus the second. Go to the Enoa Battahl Forest and check the far east of the area. Past the Forgotten Ruins you’ll find the Reverent Shrine .

and check the far east of the area. Past the Forgotten Ruins you’ll find the . Talk to the NPC Luz — a ghost and the region’s Diviner — to unlock the Trickster.

Magick Archer | Advanced Vocation Guide

The powerful Magick Archer slings magic spells with a unique lock-on mechanic. To unleash the power of the archer, you’ll need to reach the far south of the map.

Go to the Volcanic Island in the far south of the map. This area is unlocked by progressing the story or by going through the optional path at Drabnir’s Grotto to the south of Bakbattahl .

in the far south of the map. This area is unlocked by progressing the story or by going through the optional path at to the south of . In the west of Volcanic Island, look for a house near the west-most campsite called the Windwalker’s Home . Help the dwarf on the west-most road by giving him three wild grass herbs.

. Help the dwarf on the west-most road by giving him three wild grass herbs. Complete the quest Put a Spring in Thy Step by escorting the dwarf to the hot springs at the Volcanic Island Camp. Completing this quest will cause the Magic Archer-Maister to appear and grant you the vocation.

Warfarer | Advanced Vocation Guide

The Warfarer is the most flexible vocation, giving you access to all weapons and armor types in the game. Unlocking this job is one of the toughest.

Found at the Volcanic Island Camp, you’ll encounter an NPC outside the hot spring. This will begin The Sotted Sage quest.

quest. To complete this quest, you need to bring x3 Newt Liqueur to the NPC.

to the NPC. New Liqueur is extremely rare. Three can be purchased from Higg’s Tavern Stand in Bakbattahl. As a Beastren (or wearing a Beastren mask from Ibrahim’s Scrap Store) pick up a bundle outside the tavern and place it in the wooden enclosure.

Once you’re in the Beastren Black Market, you can buy x3 Newt Liqueur. They cost 5,000 each. You can also craft it by combining Saurian Tails with Fruit Wine — but Fruit Wine is also rare. You can also find free New Liqueur in the Forbidden Magic Lab and at the Windwalker’s Home in the Volcanic Island area.

And that’s how to unlock all six additional vocations! Some of these vocations are truly wild, so you’ll need to spend time experimenting with their powers for the best results. And the Warfarer is the ultimate class, so don’t equip it until you’ve maxed out multiple other jobs.