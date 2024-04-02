MechWarrior 5: Clans Gameplay Footage Revealed

Fans are finally getting a little eye candy for the upcoming tactical action game.

The first gameplay footage from the upcoming standalone tactical game MechWarrior 5: Clans has been released by developer Piranha Games. Although sporting a ‘5’ in the title, Clans is a completely new game in the MechWarrior universe with an “entirely new style of game design,” the overview reads.

“Harness the power of a Mech of your choosing in single-player or up to five-player cooperative play and jump into a lore-filled universe that challenges your skills as it unfolds a gripping and unforgettable story,” it continues.

This is a big change-up from previous games in the series, with the previous title, MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, giving players an open-ended sandbox experience.

“The series’ first Clan Invasion story in decades is contained in a tight campaign of narratively driven missions where all components are intricately designed, from dialogue to mission layouts to combat scenarios,” Piranha Games writes.

“The first gameplay footage showcases five pilots (a “Star”) from the Smoke Jaguar clan, mobilizing to aid their fellow clan members through a full-scale invasion of a region of space known as the Inner Sphere. Recent graduates of the Smoke Jaguar cadet program facing incredible stakes in a pivotal moment of the MechWarrior universe, this up-and-coming Star wields cutting-edge BattleMechs through an expansive campaign delivering the immersive and rewarding tactical combat MechWarrior is known for.”

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries was released in 2019 for PC and was the first single-player MechWarrior game since 2002. Initially released exclusively for the Epic Games Store, it was made available through Xbox Game Pass before being released on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Steam, and GOG.

MechWarrior 5: Clans is expected to launch in 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam.