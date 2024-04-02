Yellow Brick Games Announces Debut Title Eternal Strands

The action-adventure title is due out in 2025.

Last week, Yellow Brick Games, co-founded by the former creative director of the Dragon Age franchise Mike Laidlaw, released a teaser for an upcoming fantasy title. The third-person action-adventure fantasy has been dubbed Eternal Strands and will be released for PC and modern consoles sometime in 2025.

An official trailer was released alongside the announcement of Yellow Brick Games’ debut title.

Eternal Strands was initially scheduled to be published by Private Division, but Yellow Brick Games recently announced that it would be self-publishing the game.

“At the heart of Eternal Strands beats a revolutionary new system for gameplay interactions: heat spreads, cold chills, and real-time destruction allow for unprecedented reactivity in combat,” Yellow Brick Games said.

“In this third-person action-adventure game, you play as Brynn, a young and fearless Weaver determined to recover her people’s cultural home by uncovering the mysteries of the Enclave – a once powerful nation that now lies dormant. Fight epic, 25-meter-high climbable creatures known as the Arks, while blending magical abilities with an arsenal of powerful weapons to keep the world from crumbling, and use the environment and extreme weather events to your advantage in battles against a big roster of fantastical creatures.

Immerse yourself in a vast and rich lore where you will build relationships with a diverse cast of characters.”

Yellow Brick Games was co-founded by industry veterans Thomas Giroux, Jeff Skalski, and Frédéric St-Laurent B. All three previously worked at Ubisoft on games like Watch Dogs and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate.

Eternal Strands is scheduled to hit PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S in 2025.