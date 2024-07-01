Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – HUD Customization Options Explained

Just weeks ago, a Call of Duty Direct gave fans a first official look at the world of Black Ops 6. The highly anticipated title will bring about a plethora of franchise firsts such as innovative omnimovement, as well as the return of the classic prestige system. If you’re playing any mode other than a hardcore playlist, you’ll have a HUD displaying all the essential match information. Black Ops 6 is set to change the way the HUD works, by offering more customization than ever before.

Up until now, HUD customization has been overlooked in Call of Duty, but it’s an important part of how we play. In the past, there has been the choice to switch between a round or square minimap, along with other minor tweaks. However, Black Ops 6 is gearing up to offer more HUD adaptations.

Your HUD, your rules

Treyarch’s upcoming entry will offer the most HUD customization in Call of Duty history. It’s possible to make dramatic changes to the layout of your HUD based on various pre-sets. From the minimap, to the ammo widget, to in game notifications, everything can be moved around.

If you want your HUD centered so you don’t have to look at the corners of your screen, for example, you’ll be able to do just that. The position of your mini map can also be changed from its traditional left-hand corner placement and if you’re a hardcore fan, why not remove the HUD entirely?

It’s expected that optimizations will continue throughout the game to streamline the multiplayer experience. Accessing the lobby will supposedly become easier and the time it takes to find a match will be shortened.

The best way to try out the Black Ops 6 HUD customization options will be when the game fully launches on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on October 25, 2024.