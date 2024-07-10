PlayStation Plus Announces July 2024 Lineup

The official PlayStation Blog has announced a lineup of new and notable games being added to the PlayStation Plus game catalog later this month for Extra and Premium subscribers.
The games will be available starting July 16. Those subscribed to the service will have until August 6 to add the following titles to their game library.
According to PlayStation, the games coming to the service include:
- Remnant II – Standard Edition | PS5
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion | PS4, PS5
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord | PS4, PS5
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 | PS4, PS5
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous | PS4, PS5
- No More Heroes 3 | PS4, PS5
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition | PS4
- Deadcraft | PS4
- Steep | PS
Additionally, the following PS VR2 titles and Classics will be added for PlayStation Plus Premium members:
- Job Simulator | PS VR2
- Summoner | PS4, PS5
- Ratchet and Clank Size Matters | PS4, PS5
- Jeanne d’Arc | PS4, PS5
July’s PlayStation Plus Essential games are Borderlands 3, NHL 24, and Among Us. Subscribers can claim an exclusive Genshin Impact PlayStation Plus Pack starting on July 16 as well.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion is a particularly exceptional offering. The HD remaster of the FFVII prequel, the title features fully voiced dialogue, a new soundtrack, and modern graphics. The title, as described by PlayStation, “follows the story of Zack Fair, a young warrior admired by the boy destined to save the world, trusted by men renowned as heroes of legend, and loved by the girl who holds the fate of the planet in her hands. The tale of Zack’s dreams and honor—the legacy that connects him to Cloud—is revealed in full in this grand saga that has broken the limits of an HD remaster.”