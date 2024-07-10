PlayStation Plus Announces July 2024 Lineup

Some heavy hitters will be added to the service on July 16.

The official PlayStation Blog has announced a lineup of new and notable games being added to the PlayStation Plus game catalog later this month for Extra and Premium subscribers.

The games will be available starting July 16. Those subscribed to the service will have until August 6 to add the following titles to their game library.

According to PlayStation, the games coming to the service include:

Remnant II – Standard Edition | PS5

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion | PS4, PS5

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord | PS4, PS5

The Jackbox Party Pack 9 | PS4, PS5

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous | PS4, PS5

No More Heroes 3 | PS4, PS5

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition | PS4

Deadcraft | PS4

Steep | PS

Additionally, the following PS VR2 titles and Classics will be added for PlayStation Plus Premium members:

Job Simulator | PS VR2

Summoner | PS4, PS5

Ratchet and Clank Size Matters | PS4, PS5

Jeanne d’Arc | PS4, PS5

July’s PlayStation Plus Essential games are Borderlands 3, NHL 24, and Among Us. Subscribers can claim an exclusive Genshin Impact PlayStation Plus Pack starting on July 16 as well.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion is a particularly exceptional offering. The HD remaster of the FFVII prequel, the title features fully voiced dialogue, a new soundtrack, and modern graphics. The title, as described by PlayStation, “follows the story of Zack Fair, a young warrior admired by the boy destined to save the world, trusted by men renowned as heroes of legend, and loved by the girl who holds the fate of the planet in her hands. The tale of Zack’s dreams and honor—the legacy that connects him to Cloud—is revealed in full in this grand saga that has broken the limits of an HD remaster.”