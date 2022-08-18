Cult Of The Lamb Indoctrinates One Million Players

Australian game developer, Massive Monster is celebrating a monstrous milestone today, with the team announcing to the world via social media channels, including Twitter, that their new game, Cult Of The Lamb, a title that is less than a week old, has also sold through an incredible one million units across all platforms, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

The visual appeal of the game, from the lamb’s gorgeous design to the merger of cute and chaos in the design of virtually everything else, merges with sim management seen in the likes of Animal Crossing, rogue-like exploration like the beloved Hades, and combat that deeply rewarding combat similar to that of Death’s Door, has all clearly resonated with consumers, resulting in the incredible sales milestone having been reached at such a rapid pace. Cult Of The Lamb wears its influences on its sleeve, but has a feeling that is very much its own, and it has caught the interest of fans, the mass consumer base, and even mainstream media outlets, all fascinated by the game.

The support of publisher Devolver Digital, early access to trial the game through events like Steam Next Fest, and a strong word of mouth for the game pre-release, let alone the support of an enormous independent game development scene in Australia, and more specifically the home of many of Massive Monster’s developers – Melbourne – had positioned the game for early success, but it’s fair to say that few expected the rapid ascent that the game as experienced thus far.

The Lamb has blessed 1 MILLION players in our first week!



We are eternally grateful for your devotion and our team is committed to improving the game with tweaks, fixes and free major content updates.



This is only the beginning as there's so much room for this Cult to grow! pic.twitter.com/sj44I8Ufp3 — Cult of the Lamb 🙏🐑👑 OUT NOW (@cultofthelamb) August 18, 2022

While the team’s Twitter account was celebrating the milestone, the achievement wasn’t lost on the individual developers either, with Programmer Will Mesilane tweeted out his excitement, co-founder Jay Armstong was rocked by the incredible early sales, while Creative Director Julian Wilton was doing the media rounds where comparisons to other gigantic Australian success stories, like Untitled Goose Game, were drawn by the show’s hosts.

The early sales and *presumably* financial success hasn’t glossed over the fact that work is still required. The console playing experience still contains bugs that the team is actively working toward fixing, while Cult Of The Lamb has a series of post-launch content plans, and the work continues to get those pieces ready for their eventual launch. After years of development, the team at Massive Monster gets a second moment in the sun in the space of a week to enjoy the fruit of their efforts, following the review embargo last week and the incredible reception that the game garnered at that point. For their sake, let’s hope that they continue to bask in the sun for weeks and months to come.

Cult Of The Lamb is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Source