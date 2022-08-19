Diablo Immortal: What You Need To Know About The Fractured Plane | Rogue-Like Event Guide

The new August 2022 update for Diablo Immortal brings some huge fan-requested changes like lowered player requirements for dungeons and removing the dreaded Warband requirements from the Hero’s Journey. Those are both huge community requests, and the developers didn’t stop there. A new Limited Event has spawned with rogue-like elements that will really test your class skills. The Fractured Plane is a difficulty challenge for players to delve into and explore, and we’re going to explain why you’ll actually want to give it a try.

The Fractured Plane is an exhausting little quest because you’ll lose all your gear. While in this 15-floor dungeon, you’ll have to make do with a pre-selected loadout and find Legendary Gear from chests as you go. There are three major benefits for running the weekly Fractured Plane event, and we’ll discuss all those benefits and more. It isn’t the most efficient way to earn loot in Diablo Immortal, but it is a very worthwhile one experienced players won’t want to miss.

The Fractured Plane | Limited-Time Event Guide

The Fractured Plane is a special limited-time event that gives players a 15-floor dungeon to explore. This is a high-difficulty activity that can reward you with a useful Legendary and a load of XP / gold. Before getting into more detail, here’s an overview of what rewards you’ll actually get for doing this event.

Fractured Plane Rewards : Big XP rewards . For completing floors, you’ll earn large XP rewards. Some high Paragon Level players report earning upwards of 400,000~ XP for reaching floor 10. Lots of gold . This event showers you with gold. Useful for gambling Legendary gear / weapons in Westmarch. x1 Legendary Reward . You’ll only get one legendary out of the Fracture Plane, but it is guaranteed to be special.

The Legendary Reward is a special bonus you’ll unlock only for reaching Floor 15. At the end, you’ll be able to choose 6 pieces of Legendary loot from everything you’ve found on your run. Randomly, you’ll receive 1 of the 6 you selected. Yes, more randomness — but remember that the Legendary Gear you find in the Fractured Plane can be significantly better than others. By collecting Chaos Coins and trading to the Chaos Broker for Shards of Fortune — these items increase the quality of Legendary Gear drops. And every item that drops in The Fractured Plane is a legendary piece of gear. It’s all legendary loot! You can choose from the 6 best and get 1.

Fractured Plane Tips & Info : The Fractured Plane takes about 45 minutes to complete a session. You can leave the Fractured Plane at any time and begin your adventure on the floor you left off. You do not have to complete the Fracture Plane in a single session. The Fractured Plane is a weekly event . Only Legendary Gear will drop in the Fractured Plane, but you can only leave with 1 random piece. When entering the Fractured Plane, your loadout will be automatically swapped to a class preset. You can’t use your normal gear. As you progress, you’ll earn Chaos Coins . You can spend this unique currency at the Chaos Broker — don’t bother buying legendary gear from the broker, just get the Shards of Fortune . The Demon Hunter and Necromancer are better suited for this challenge and can complete it much easier.

Don’t forget that you can swap your class. Doing the Fractured Plane is a great way to experiment with different classes and loadout you might not normally try.