Diablo Immortal: How To Complete Skarn’s Gaze | Realm of Damnation Achievement Guide

We're finally completing the most annoying achievement in Diablo Immortal.

The most annoying achievement in your Diablo Immortal codex is Skarn’s Gaze. This Realm of Damnation achievement tasks you with defeating 30 Talons of Skarn — unique enemies that only appear in the hellish lair of Skarn. They don’t appear in the open-world normally, making them one of the biggest mysteries in the game for the first month. If you’re aiming to go for 100% completion on your achievements, this is probably one of the last quests on your codex list.

There’s something else open-world players need to know that makes the Talons of Skarn a bigger mystery. Some quests actually change at different difficulty levels. Talons of Skarn, it seems, will only spawn on Hell 3 difficulty, so you’ll need to work your way up to Paragon 80 at least before you can take on the Talons. Or join a team and leach off their kills — teams are surprisingly nice about that in Diablo Immortal.

How To Find Talons of Skarn | Codex Quest Guide

The enemies Talons of Skarns will only spawn during the Eye of Skarn event on Hell 3 Difficulty. The event resets every 30~ minutes and the Talons will immediately spawn in the open-world.

  • Where To Find The Eye of Skarn Event: Travel to the Citadel of the Damned waypoint and travel southeast to the large room where the eye spawns. The eye will spot you — a message will appear telling you to run.
    • You don’t need to complete the event to earn this achievement. Just hunt 30 Talons of Skarn enemies.

On Hell 3 difficulty, Talons of Skarn will immediately spawn after you’re spotted by the eye. Back away and defeat them, using movement skills to avoid the deadly beam from the eye — you can then back away and then portal back to the Citadel of the Damned waypoint to reset. It usually takes about 2-3 runs to defeat 30 Talons of Skarn.

