Diablo Immortal: How To Complete Skarn’s Gaze | Realm of Damnation Achievement Guide

The most annoying achievement in your Diablo Immortal codex is Skarn’s Gaze. This Realm of Damnation achievement tasks you with defeating 30 Talons of Skarn — unique enemies that only appear in the hellish lair of Skarn. They don’t appear in the open-world normally, making them one of the biggest mysteries in the game for the first month. If you’re aiming to go for 100% completion on your achievements, this is probably one of the last quests on your codex list.

There’s something else open-world players need to know that makes the Talons of Skarn a bigger mystery. Some quests actually change at different difficulty levels. Talons of Skarn, it seems, will only spawn on Hell 3 difficulty, so you’ll need to work your way up to Paragon 80 at least before you can take on the Talons. Or join a team and leach off their kills — teams are surprisingly nice about that in Diablo Immortal.

You can download Diablo Immortal for free now on iOS and Android.

More Diablo Immortal guides:

5 Beginner Tips | 7 Endgame Tips | Is It Really F2P? | All Classes List | Best PVE Classes | Ancient Nightmare Event Guide | How To Join The Shadows | How To Join Immortals | How To Play On PC | How Long To Beat | How To Unlock Crossplay | How To Earn Legendary Gear | Compatible Smart Phones List | How To Beat Blood Rose World Boss | Reaching Library of Zoltun Kulle | Level 35+ Farming | Level 60 Farming | How To Join Hidden Lair Dungeons | How To Claim The Horadric Set | 9 Lamps Puzzle Solution | Laser Mirror Puzzle Solution | How To Get +5 Rare Crests | How To Get Hilts & Hilt Trader Location | How Combat Rating Works | All Daily, Weekly & Monthly Activities | How To Craft Legendary Gems | How To Unlock Elite Quests | How To Unlock The Legacy of the Horadrim | All Legacy of the Horadrim Vessel Locations | How To Earn Upgrade Materials | Lassal The Flame-spun Raid Tips | Level 60 Unlocks | Skarn Boss Guide

How To Find Talons of Skarn | Codex Quest Guide

The enemies Talons of Skarns will only spawn during the Eye of Skarn event on Hell 3 Difficulty. The event resets every 30~ minutes and the Talons will immediately spawn in the open-world.

Where To Find The Eye of Skarn Event : Travel to the Citadel of the Damned waypoint and travel southeast to the large room where the eye spawns. The eye will spot you — a message will appear telling you to run. You don’t need to complete the event to earn this achievement. Just hunt 30 Talons of Skarn enemies.

: Travel to the waypoint and travel southeast to the large room where the eye spawns. The eye will spot you — a message will appear telling you to run.

On Hell 3 difficulty, Talons of Skarn will immediately spawn after you’re spotted by the eye. Back away and defeat them, using movement skills to avoid the deadly beam from the eye — you can then back away and then portal back to the Citadel of the Damned waypoint to reset. It usually takes about 2-3 runs to defeat 30 Talons of Skarn.

Don’t miss out on the full list of Set Item Locations for your end-game grinding needs.