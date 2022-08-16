Diablo Immortal: Where To Find All Set Items | Listed By Set

Where to find every piece of green gear.

Set items are the rarest, most valuable pieces of gear in Diablo Immortal. They’re not always the best, but you can earn these pieces of gear multiple times as you level up in the endgame, getting better and better versions — and they only become better as you equip more of the set. A “set” is a full set of equipment, and each set is dedicated to improving a specific aspect of your hero. Some sets are all about pets, other improve buffs, and others increase your auto-attack. There are 8 sets total and getting them is a real grind.

The only way to earn Set items is farming dungeons. By repeating dungeons, there’s a chance one of the Legendary items that drops after the final boss will be a Set item. Specific set items are tied to each dungeon, so here we’re going to break down how to complete each set.

You can download Diablo Immortal for free now on iOS and Android.

More Diablo Immortal guides:

5 Beginner Tips | 7 Endgame Tips | Is It Really F2P? | All Classes List | Best PVE Classes | Ancient Nightmare Event Guide | How To Join The Shadows | How To Join Immortals | How To Play On PC | How Long To Beat | How To Unlock Crossplay | How To Earn Legendary Gear | Compatible Smart Phones List | How To Beat Blood Rose World Boss | Reaching Library of Zoltun Kulle | Level 35+ Farming | Level 60 Farming | How To Join Hidden Lair Dungeons | How To Claim The Horadric Set | 9 Lamps Puzzle Solution | Laser Mirror Puzzle Solution | How To Get +5 Rare Crests | How To Get Hilts & Hilt Trader Location | How Combat Rating Works | All Daily, Weekly & Monthly Activities | How To Craft Legendary Gems | How To Unlock Elite Quests | How To Unlock The Legacy of the Horadrim | All Legacy of the Horadrim Vessel Locations | How To Earn Upgrade Materials | Lassal The Flame-spun Raid Tips | Level 60 Unlocks | Skarn Boss Guide

All Set Item Locations | Set Dungeons

Press [Ctrl+F] and search to jump directly to the set you’re looking for.

Feasting Baron’s Pack Set

Deals more damage and increases duration of Loss of Control effects.

Neck : The Subjugator – Dungeon : Destruction’s End [Hell 2+]

: The Subjugator – : Destruction’s End [Hell 2+] Hands : The Mailed Fist – Dungeon : Kikura’s Rapids [Hell 2+]

: The Mailed Fist – : Kikura’s Rapids [Hell 2+] Ring 1 : The Prisoner – Dungeon : Forgotten Tower [Hell 4+]

: The Prisoner – : Forgotten Tower [Hell 4+] Ring 2 : The Turnkey – Dungeon : Tomb of Fahir [Hell 4+]

: The Turnkey – : Tomb of Fahir [Hell 4+] Waist : The Gaoler – Dungeon : Temple of Namari [Hell 1+]

: The Gaoler – : Temple of Namari [Hell 1+] Feet: The Tyrant – Dungeon: Cavern of Echoes [Hell 1+]

Grace of the Flagellant Set

Increases all continual, persistent ground, or Channeling damage.

Neck : Cut Throat – Dungeon : Temple of Namari [Hell 2+]

: Cut Throat – : Temple of Namari [Hell 2+] Hands : Bloody Hand – Dungeon : Cavern of Echoes [Hell 2+]

: Bloody Hand – : Cavern of Echoes [Hell 2+] Ring 1 : Broken Palm – Dungeon : Kikura’s Rapids [Hell 4+]

: Broken Palm – : Kikura’s Rapids [Hell 4+] Ring 2 : Severed Thumb – Dungeon : Destruction’s End [Hell 4+]

: Severed Thumb – : Destruction’s End [Hell 4+] Waist : Open Gut – Dungeon : Pit of Anguish [Hell 1+]

: Open Gut – : Pit of Anguish [Hell 1+] Feet: Torn Sole – Dungeon: Mad King’s Breach [Hell 1+]

Issatar Imbued Set

Increases movement speed for kills and grants damaging orbs.

Neck : Issatar Imbued – Dungeon : Mad King’s Breach [Hell 2+]

: Issatar Imbued – : Mad King’s Breach [Hell 2+] Hands : Issatar’s Open Hands – Dungeon : Forgotten Tower [Hell 2+]

: Issatar’s Open Hands – : Forgotten Tower [Hell 2+] Ring 1 : Issatar Undone – Dungeon : Cavern of Echoes [Hell 4+]

: Issatar Undone – : Cavern of Echoes [Hell 4+] Ring 2 : Issatar Enraged – Dungeon : Pit of Anguish [Hell 4+]

: Issatar Enraged – : Pit of Anguish [Hell 4+] Waist : Issatar Contained – Dungeon : Tomb of Fahir [Hell 1+]

: Issatar Contained – : Tomb of Fahir [Hell 1+] Feet: Issatar The Brute – Dungeon: Destruction’s End [Hell 1+]

Shepherd’s Call To Wolves Set

Neck : Shepherd and Architect – Dungeon : Tomb of Fahir [Hell 2+]

: Shepherd and Architect – : Tomb of Fahir [Hell 2+] Hands : Shepherd and Beastmaster – Dungeon : Destruction’s End [Hell 2+]

: Shepherd and Beastmaster – : Destruction’s End [Hell 2+] Ring 1 : Shepherd and Father – Dungeon : Forgotten Tower [Hell 4+]

: Shepherd and Father – : Forgotten Tower [Hell 4+] Ring 2 : Shepherd and Mother – Dungeon : Mad King’s Breach [Hell 4+]

: Shepherd and Mother – : Mad King’s Breach [Hell 4+] Waist : Shepherd and Begetter – Dungeon : Kikura’s Rapids [Hell 1+]

: Shepherd and Begetter – : Kikura’s Rapids [Hell 1+] Feet: Shepherd and Leader – Dungeon: Temple of Namari [Hell 1+]

Untouchable Mountebank Set

Grants damage-absorbing shield with a chance to appear after taking damage.

Neck : Mountebank’s Flourish – Dungeon : Cavern of Echoes [Hell 2+]

: Mountebank’s Flourish – : Cavern of Echoes [Hell 2+] Hands : Mountebank’s Shirking – Dungeon : Pit of Anguish [Hell 2+]

: Mountebank’s Shirking – : Pit of Anguish [Hell 2+] Ring 1 : Mountebank’s Misdirection – Dungeon : Temple of Namari [Hell 4+]

: Mountebank’s Misdirection – : Temple of Namari [Hell 4+] Ring 2 : Mountebank’s Marvel – Dungeon : Kikura’s Rapids [Hell 4+]

: Mountebank’s Marvel – : Kikura’s Rapids [Hell 4+] Waist : Mountebank’s Bravado – Dungeon : Mad King’s Breach [Hell 1+]

: Mountebank’s Bravado – : Mad King’s Breach [Hell 1+] Feet: Mountebank’s Slyness – Dungeon: Forgotten Tower [Hell 1+]

Vithu’s Urges Set

Increases buff power and provides additional benefits for casting support skills.

Neck : Awakener’s Urge – Dungeon : Kikura’s Rapids [Hell 2+]

: Awakener’s Urge – : Kikura’s Rapids [Hell 2+] Hands : Luminary’s Urge – Dungeon : Temple of Namari [Hell 2+]

: Luminary’s Urge – : Temple of Namari [Hell 2+] Ring 1 : Modest Urge – Dungeon : Destruction’s End [Hell 4+]

: Modest Urge – : Destruction’s End [Hell 4+] Ring 2 : Shameless Urge – Dungeon : Tomb of Fahir [Hell 4+]

: Shameless Urge – : Tomb of Fahir [Hell 4+] Waist : Exemplar’s Urge – Dungeon : Cavern of Echoes [Hell 1+]

: Exemplar’s Urge – : Cavern of Echoes [Hell 1+] Feet: Beacon’s Urge – Dungeon: Pit of Anguish [Hell 1+]

War Rags of Shal’baas Set

Increases autoattack damage and autoattack speed.

Neck : Burning Heart of Shal’baas – Dungeon : Pit of Anguish [Hell 2+]

: Burning Heart of Shal’baas – : Pit of Anguish [Hell 2+] Hands : Dozen Strikes of Shal’baas – Dungeon : Mad King’s Breach [Hell 2+]

: Dozen Strikes of Shal’baas – : Mad King’s Breach [Hell 2+] Ring 1 : Resting Fangs of Shal’baas – Dungeon : Temple of Namari [Hell 4+]

: Resting Fangs of Shal’baas – : Temple of Namari [Hell 4+] Ring 2 : Braided Serpent of Shal’baas – Dungeon : Cavern of Echoes [Hell 4+]

: Braided Serpent of Shal’baas – : Cavern of Echoes [Hell 4+] Waist : Storm-Tack of Shal’baas – Dungeon : Forgotten Tower [Hell 1+]

: Storm-Tack of Shal’baas – : Forgotten Tower [Hell 1+] Feet: Wind-trods of Shal’baas – Dungeon: Tomb of Fahir [Hell 1+]

Windloft Perfection Set

Gain buff that increases movement speed, damage done, and damage immunity shield.

Neck : Wisdom’s Edge – Dungeon : Forgotten Tower [Hell 2+]

: Wisdom’s Edge – : Forgotten Tower [Hell 2+] Hands : Hurtling Steel – Dungeon : Tomb of Fahir [Hell 2+]

: Hurtling Steel – : Tomb of Fahir [Hell 2+] Ring 1 : Fairfleet – Dungeon : Mad King’s Breach [Hell 4+]

: Fairfleet – : Mad King’s Breach [Hell 4+] Ring 2 : Foulfleet – Dungeon : Pit of Anguish [Hell 4+]

: Foulfleet – : Pit of Anguish [Hell 4+] Waist : Whipcrack – Dungeon : Destruction’s End [Hell 1+]

: Whipcrack – : Destruction’s End [Hell 1+] Feet: Stump-Stir – Dungeon: Kikura’s Rapids [Hell 1+]

All Set items can be found in your equipment screen.

Additional Sources: [1], [2], [3]