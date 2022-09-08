Cult of the Lamb: How To Re-Fight the Main Bosses

Cult of the Lamb features 5 main bosses for you to take down and if you're going for the trophies or achievements, you've gotta be perfect.

Cult of the Lamb is one of the cutest and most fun indies of the year. The cult-based game features elements of rogue-lites and farming sims, making for a surprisingly winning combination in the process. As you build up the power of your cult and take down rival cults in service of your master, you must battle many bosses and mini-bosses along the way.

However, 4 of those bosses are tied to not one but two achievements. Though the trophies remain hidden, you can get one for defeating each boss and then a second for defeating each boss with no damage. The great thing about these secondary trophies is that they can all be earned on Easy mode as well, making it significantly more manageable. With that in mind, if you want to go back and try again on these bosses you’re going to need to use this trick.

How to Re-Fight Bosses in Cult of the Lamb

Once you’ve defeated any of the 4 main bosses, you can go back to battle them as many times as you like. All you have to do is re-enter their area and go through until you find a statue of them. Now, this isn’t the statue you can read that will be at the start, but one that you would steal devotion from as you went through before. Essentially, as soon as you get to the map of the dungeon and reach a room with an inverted cross, that will be your first opportunity.

Smash the statue to bits as soon as you see it, and a red portal will open that will translate you to the boss from that area. Using this trick you can battle the bosses as many times as you would like or as many times as it takes to snag the respective no-damage trophy or achievement you’re after. Now, if you’re struggling to get those no-damage kills then we’ve got some tips for you as well.

First of all, there are two Fleeces that can help you with this. The first is the Golden Fleece, which stacks your kills for enhanced damage. With this fleece, you can carefully build up your damage by fighting a bunch of weaker, more predictable enemies instead. Then once you get to the boss, you can kill it in fewer hits.

The second Fleece that might help you is Fleece of the Fates. This one automatically gives you four Tarot Cards at the start of each dungeon, which could also stack you with some helpful perks that will make bosses easier to kill. After you’ve unlocked these, the rest is up to you, though. Watch the boss patterns, and you’ll have 100% completion or a sweet, sweet platinum trophy for Cult of the Lamb in no time.