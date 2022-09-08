Chainsaw Man Set to Premiere on October 11

Chainsaw Man will begin airing on October 11 on Amazon Prime Video across Japan, as announced on Thursday. There has been no confirmation yet if the premiere is strictly in Japan or worldwide. The series will begin streaming on other services across Japan on October 12. Crunchyroll will be streaming across 200 different countries what is currently the most anticipated anime of the year across all anime fan websites. The upcoming anime series will be studio MAPPA’s fourth and final project of the year. The third trailer for the series was released back in August during the Crunchyroll Expo.

Chainsaw Man Cast and Staff

The casting for Chainsaw Man is filled with voice actors who aren’t the biggest names in the industry right now but their talent speaks for themselves. Kikunosuke Toya will be making his big-role debut as Denji. Tomori Kusunoki, who will be voicing Makima, has had some decent-sized roles in the past including the main characters Natsume from Deca-Dence and Karen from Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online. Shogo Sakata will be voicing Aki Hayakawa, his biggest role since playing Karin in Fire Force. And Fairouz Ai, who will be taking on the biggest role of her career as Power.

Ryu Nakayama (Jujutsu Kaisen, Black Clover) will direct the series. Kazutaka Sugiyama (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation) will work on the character designs. Kiyotaka Oshiyama (Deca-Dence, Space Dandy) is credited for creature designs while Kensuke Ushio (Japan Sinks 2020, Devilman: Crybaby) will handle the music. And Tatsuya Yoshihara, who has extensive work in Black Clover, was brought on to be the action director.

Recent Media

The series recently revealed a new key visual depicting Chainsaw Man standing on a pile of bloody rubble.

The first trailer for Chainsaw Man was released last year in June and received over 7 million views in just under 11 hours after release. Now, that same trailer currently has over 15 million views on the official MAPPA YouTube channel.

Chainsaw Man Manga

Created and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the Chainsaw Man manga has seen a plethora of success. Multiple awards, best seller lists, novel adaptations, and now finally an anime adaptation. In 2021, Chainsaw Man took home three awards including a Harvey Award for the category of “Best Manga”. Then in July of this year, the coveted manga was also nominated for a prestigious Eisner Award for the category of “Best U.S. Edition of International Material–Asia”.

As of August 2022 Chainsaw Man has a total of 15 million copies in circulation. Part 1 of the series has 11 volumes, all released in English as well. Part 2 of the manga is currently ongoing and has released three chapters so far and can be read on the official Shonen Jump app.

Synopsis

Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as “Chainsaw Man”–a man with a devil’s heart. Synopsis via Crunchyroll

Source: Official Twitter